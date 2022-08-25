‘Deadliest Catch’: James Gallagher Said There’s No Loyalty in the Fishing Industry

According to Deadliest Catch star James Gallagher, working in the fishing industry is a brutal endeavor, and not just because of the often uncomfortable and dangerous conditions.

As most people know, career fishermen risk life and limb for the possibility of a big payday. While not all gigs are as risky as crab fishing, living on the unpredictable sea comes with inherent risks. Some may think that the stressful elements would create some camaraderie in the industry. But apparently, that’s not the case.

In 2021, the former Lady Alaska engineer held a Q&A session on Reddit and shared everything he knew about the fishing industry, which led one fan to tell Gallagher that they’re looking to get into the profession and ask for advice as they make their move.

Gallagher was happy to share some tips, and he didn’t attempt to gloss over the details. From experience, he knows that fishing is a tough job, and that is compounded by the fact that it’s every man and woman is for themselves as they battle for profits.

“Work your ass off, be quiet (Greenhorns are better seen than heard), and don’t be loyal,” Gallagher responded. “There is zero loyalty in this industry, and the only people who you can trust to look out for you are your brothers on deck and yourself. Boat owners and skippers only see us as numbers, we’re all replaceable. You have to treat your employers the same way.”

‘Deadliest Catch’ Narrator Mike Rowe Learned That Lesson Firsthand

Interestingly, Deadliest Catch narrator Mike Rowe learned that very lesson during the earliest days of the series. Today, the Dirty Jobs star does all his voice work from the safety of a studio. But while chatting with GamerLive.TV, he shared that he actually went out to sea once. And the experience was eye-opening.

While working on the deck, he felt the high seas that the crews often meet during each episode. The constant force was throwing the 700 lb crab pots around the ship and tossing the entire vessel around haphazardly, which made Rowe worry that everyone’s lives were at risk. So, he went to have a chat with the captain.

But when he spoke with the captain, Rowe realized that no one cares about fishermen’s lives in the industry. And with that, he knew the job wasn’t for him.

“‘Son, I know it’s dangerous,’” Rowe remembered the captain saying. “He was my again, and he called me ‘son.’ I loved it. He said, ‘Son, I’m the captain of a crab boat. My job’s not to get you home alive. My job is to get you home rich. You wanna go home in one piece? That’s on you.’”