‘Deadliest Catch’: Josh Harris’ Crew Faces ‘Life-or-Death’ in Massive Storm in Tonight’s New Episode

We’ve seen the crew members of “Deadliest Catch” through some scary situations before. However, when the Discovery Channel series airs its newest episode tonight, Josh Harris will find his crew in a “life-or-death” situation as they and their craft endure a massive storm. Check out the preview below.

In the Bering Sea, a storm like this can be a matter of life-or-death. #DeadliestCatch is brand-new tonight at 8p on @discovery and streaming now on @discoveryplus: https://t.co/A6NRkzy8U8 pic.twitter.com/7QsgH88JAE — Deadliest Catch (@DeadliestCatch) April 26, 2022

When season 18 of “Deadliest Catch” premiered, we knew the king crab fishermen were in for a tough time.

Typically, we can find the crews navigating the waters north of the Alaskan Peninsula in search of red king crab. However, when the premiere of “Deadliest Catch” aired, we learned the Alaskan government had shut down red king crab for the season.

Season 18 kicked off as our captains searched for alternative methods to maintain a living. Some of the crab fishermen headed deeper into the Bering Sea. And, as we can see in the upcoming episode, things aren’t exactly going to plan.

“The fleet hunts new species on new grounds,” the narrator shares. And, as the clip reveals, their hunt for new crab species isn’t getting off to a great start.

The preview reveals Captain Josh Harris will see his crew through a 980 millibar low-pressure system. What makes that number so terrifying is that 980 millibars is just about the equivalent of a Cat-1 Hurricane.

“I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t have to,” the captain says.

Narrator Mike Rowe details a visual map of the storm. As the preview continues, he reveals the storm system stretches across 250 miles, making its way south from the Arctic.

Footage captures the fishermen in water-resistant clothes. However, 20-foot waves drench the deck of the fishing vessel and threaten the lives of the crew.

Tune in at 8 p.m. EST when the intense episode premieres.

‘Deadliest Catch’ Upcoming Episode Synopsis Revealed

As if the preview clip didn’t already warn us that things will turn nasty on the high Bering Seas this week, the episode synopsis provides greater, more gruesome, clarity.

“Captain Sig battles the elements to launch his new King Crab operation in Norway,” the synopsis reveals. “Facing an Arctic storm, Jonathan sets pots deeper than ever, and Captain Rip Carlton faces disaster when a deckhand gets crushed by a one-ton anchor pot.”

As we might imagine, crab fishing on the Bering Sea is no easy task and poses perils all its own. However, tonight’s brand new episode highlights just how threatening those massive waves can be.

With the crew battling threatening waves and more pressure than ever before, it will definitely be interesting to see how Carlton’s crew avoids complete tragedy in the upcoming episode.

Meanwhile, ahead of the upcoming episode, Captain Sig Hansen talked about the maritime conditions that would send he and his crew seeking shelter.

“It depends,” Hansen said. “On our boat, we have been able to fish some pretty extreme conditions.”

But that’s due to maintaining a consistent crew, which means the crew members not only know the ins and outs of the fishing vessel, but they likely know how Hansen handles some of the most intense weather conditions.