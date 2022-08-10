‘Deadliest Catch’ Previews Intense Moments Ahead of New Episode

On tonight’s episode of Deadliest Catch, the crew of the Brenna A finally have a streak of good luck. But is it short-lived?

As the official series Twitter page suggests, Captain Sean Dwyer and his crew are going to hit a costly snag tonight—at the worst possible time.

Things are finally looking up on this ship… or did we speak too soon?#DeadliestCatch starts now on @Discovery and streaming on @discoveryplus. pic.twitter.com/QmYGe7gAid — Deadliest Catch (@DeadliestCatch) August 10, 2022

“Things are finally looking up on this ship… or did we speak too soon?” it wrote alongside a promo clip.

In the video, Dwyers and his deckhands pull in some traps filled with enviable loads of fish. While the crew usually capitalizes on crab, fish can be just as profitable. And the captains aren’t picky about where they earn their money.

It’s apparent that the Benna A hit a sweet spot in the Bering Sea, and drop after drop, the crew pulled in major hauls, with one even bringing in 35 massive catches. But with all the excitement, mistakes were made. By the end of the clip, the guys go to drag in a pot, but they fail to secure its ropes on the hydraulic crane that pulls the 700-pound trap back into the boat.

Luckily the crew realizes the problem before the ropes drop into the water. But can they salvage the situation? Or will they lose the pot and all its inhabitants to the sea?

If you weren’t able to catch the episode live, you can find out what happened by streaming it on Discovery+.

The ‘Deadliest Catch’ Crab Pots Can Be the Deadliest Part of the Job

Interestingly, that massive crab pot that the crew of the Brenna A let slip into the water is one of the deadliest parts of Deadliest Catch. That’s right, even with the brutal storms, rough seas, and freezing temperatures, the metal traps are responsible for the most deaths in the profession.

Because of the conditions, deckhands often struggle to lower and raise the metal contraptions. If a wave hits a boat during the process, the force can send it sliding right into people aboard. Sometimes, the pot can even fall off the crane, which can make it smash along the deck with no way to control it.

This season, a member of the Patricia Lee named Francis Katungin nearly died when a pot pinned and crushed him. But luckily, the US Coast Guard was able to transport him to a hospital before it was too late.

However, Deadliest Catch hasn’t always been that fortunate. In 2013, 30-year-old Todd Kochutin, a member of the same crew, died after a crab pot rope wrapped around his leg and drowned him after it pulled him into the water.