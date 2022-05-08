‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Bill Wichrowski Gives Brutal ‘Advice’ to Anyone Brave Enough to Try Crab Fishing

Watching Deadliest Catch on TV might make you feel strong and powerful to take up this business for yourself. Hold on there, though. Bill Wichrowski has some words for you, ones that will make you think. If you believe that you can fish for crabs on the Bering Sea, then go ahead. Still, listen up to “Wild Bill” and his sage advice.

“My advice would be if a guy wanted to learn how to crab fish, I’d say, ‘Go to a meatpacking plant, sit in a freezer for a couple of days, and have your friends come by about every 20 minutes and throw a bucket of cold water in your face,'” Wichrowski said to Fox News. “And after a couple of days to that, if you still want to go then give me a call.”

Captain Johnathan Hillstrand Almost Joins ‘Wild Bill’ On ‘Deadliest Catch’

“I think he nailed that one,” fellow Deadliest Catch captain Josh Harris said while offering up a laugh. Harris was along for the interview, too. And if you want to catch more of Josh Harris, then you are in luck. He recently sat down with Outsider’s Jay Cutler for an episode of the Uncut with Jay Cutler podcast. He chats with Jay about some fishing stuff and even his new show Bloodlines.

When Johnathan Hillstrand returned to the show, he almost chose to join up with Wichrowski’s crew on the Summer Bay. But that did not happen. “No, you couldn’t give me enough money to go out with Wild Bill so I went out with Jake Anderson,” Hillstrand said in a 2020 interview. He also faced a challenge as he, too, is a boat captain himself. “It was sort of hard not to micromanage,” he said. “We go through a lot. It’s crazy what happens out there.”

Major Adversity Would Hinder Wichrowski’s Own Plans

Season 17 of the show was one where “Wild Bill” faced major adversity. “The start of the season was the worst thing ever because we had to spend a quarantine, you couldn’t move around freely, vendors were shut down,” Wichrowski said. “Half the fleet didn’t even go. Everything was so difficult, just to get off the ground and get out of town.

“Then the delivery, the deliveries were totally thrown off because a couple of shore plants had an outbreak,” he said. “So instead of taking your load of crab and driving to town and waiting maybe 16, 18, 24 hours, sometimes it’s four to six days to offload the crab.” This was at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nowadays, things are back on track for a solid crab season and you can watch it all unfold.