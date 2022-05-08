‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Bill Wichrowski Reveals Biggest Misconceptions About Crab Fishing

When it comes to crab fishing, Bill Wichrowski of Deadliest Catch has seen his fair share of seasons out on the high seas. People watch the show at home and maybe think they can do the work. Well, “Wild Bill” would like to have a word with those people. It’s not as easy as you watch it on TV.

Fishing For Crabs Is Not That Easy According To ‘Deadliest Catch’ Captain

“I think you said something earlier that rings home,” Wichrowski said in an interview with Fox News. “Everybody sits on the couch and thinks, ‘Oh, I can do that,’ and the reality is it’s a small percentage of people that come up and try that even get close to succeeding. Everybody sits on the couch in front of the TV with a bag of Cheetos thinking, ‘Oh, I could do that.’ But what they don’t understand is that there are hours and hours and days and days of just a monotonous grind that’ll separate the men from the boys. It’s a lot harder than it looks on TV.”

While Wichrowski sets the record straight, his Deadliest Catch fellow captain Josh Harris recently connected with Outsider’s Jay Cutler on the Uncut with Jay Cutler podcast. One thing that Harris talks about is a number of his fishing exploits on the Bering Sea.

‘Wild Bill’ Recalls Moment That His Boat Almost Capsized

Meanwhile, “Wild Bill” remembers the “horrifying” moment that his boat almost capsized. “Yeah, it was the risk,” he starts talking about the situation he faced. “From where we were fishing to St. Paul Island was over 300 miles. So you’re talking a 500-mile journey to deliver crab. My last delivery, we were assessing the entry into St. Paul Harbor, and there was a boat waiting to come out.

“We had a pretty horrific moment there where we got rolled over on our side. We’re pushing farther north than we ever have. I mean, I’ve never fished as far north in 40-some years.” Back in 2017, the captain happens to give people a tour of his boat the Summer Bay and talks about it.

“You know, for years, I’ve always felt like I treated everybody else’s boat like my own,” he said. “And people always asked me why I didn’t have my own. Owning a boat means you gotta deal with people. For the last couple [of] years, I’ve been on the back burner about even buying a boat. And if this boat wasn’t in the shape that it is, I never would have done it.” Catch more hijinx with Wichrowski and the other captains on the show. It’s always worth watching on TV.