deadliest-catch-star-bill-wichrowski-reveals-his-one-fishing-superstition-that-he-says-facts-back-it-up

Bill Wichrowski goes by “Wild Bill” on Deadliest Catch and you’d think that he would have the wildest superstitions. Not so, friend. Wichrowski, who is one of the captains on this show, admits that he does have one. Oh, he also is coming with “facts” to back the one he holds on to dearly.

Bill Wichrowski Of ‘Deadliest Catch’ Offers Up Reasons For Having A Little Thing About Fridays

“I’m not an extremely superstitious guy, but the leaving on Friday thing,” he said in an interview with Fox News. “Some facts back that one up. The vessel Friday left on a Friday and they were lost. And I don’t know if it’s just chance, but it seems like if you push the envelope and you leave on a Friday, you’re just waiting for something to happen. Whether we just look at things and if something is a little awry we blame it on Friday, but that’s about the only one that I ever look at and scratch my head.”

Do you ever wonder how these captains get into their business? Wichrowski talks about how he did get involved. It turns out that he ends up meeting a crabbing team after leaving the Navy. That meeting would have a profound effect on how he approached his next life calling.

Captain Looks Back On How Difficult Season 17 of Show Was For Him

“They were so full of life and excitement,” Wichrowski discusses in an interview with Military.com in 2020. “They also had a pocketful of cash and new cars. I thought to myself, ‘It’s time for all my training, schooling, and background to kick in.’ I landed in Alaska and that was the beginning. That was 41 years ago.”

Season 17 of Deadliest Catch was a tough one for him. He says that he faced major adversity in that season. What happened? A global pandemic around COVID-19 had something to do with it. “The start of the season was the worst thing ever because we had to spend a quarantine, you couldn’t move around freely, vendors were shut down,” Wichrowski said. “Half the fleet didn’t even go. Everything was so difficult, just to get off the ground and get out of town.

“Then the delivery, the deliveries were totally thrown off because a couple of shore plants had an outbreak. So instead of taking your load of crab and driving to town and waiting maybe 16, 18, 24 hours, sometimes it’s four to six days to offload the crab. COVID was the most uncomfortable season I’ve ever had. And I’ve been coming up here since ’78, ’79.” He spends time out in the Bering Sea off of Alaska.