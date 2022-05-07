‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Josh Harris Opens Up About Chance to ‘Reconnect’ With His Brother on Upcoming Season

Josh Harris of Deadliest Catch has been through a lot of things on the show personally yet he does reconnect with his brother Shane. This opportunity comes along in the show’s upcoming season. Harris did lose his father Phil Harris while on there and it caused him a lot of great pain.

Josh Harris of ‘Deadliest Catch’ Says Older Brother ‘Still A Goofball’

“I did get to reconnect with my older brother, and that experience was the same as I remembered as a kid,” Harris says in an interview with Fox News. “He’s a lot more ripped than I am and he can outrun me, but really a great guy. And he hasn’t changed a bit. He’s still a goofball, a hard worker, and definitely full of life. And that was a good thing because we needed all that for the season that was coming up.”

Recently, Josh Harris did sit down for a lengthy interview with Outsider’s Jay Cutler on his Uncut with Jay Cutler podcast. Among the subjects they talk about include his new show Bloodlines, fishing exploits, and growing up on the show.

Father’s Legacy Remains Firmly Entrenched In Josh’s Mind

Meanwhile, back in February, he talked about how much he still misses his father. “You know I still miss his corney jokes and that fucked up mullet of his lol… love ya pops here’s to another year. #missyapal,” he writes on an Instagram post. Josh did talk more about Phil’s legacy in an interview with Hollywood Life.

“The biggest thing, especially at this time in the world, it was always about living with a good heart and helping people as much as you can,” Harris said. “That was his legacy. He was a funny guy, he was really good at his job, but he always led with a really good heart. He helped out everywhere he could. He’d give the shirt off his back.

“I think more than ever in this day and age that’s something that is taken for granted,” Harris said. “I know a lot of people are tending to lead with their heart and will try to help out wherever they can. That’s one thing that I always try to do on a daily basis.” He also talked about how Sig Hansen helped him out after Phil’s death. “And I have a lot of respect for Sig Hansen,” he said. “He also helped us out and when my dad passed away by taking in my brother Jake, trying to get him to pull his head out of his keister. Which is a tough job sometimes, but he took that responsibility. That was really nice.”