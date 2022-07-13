‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Josh Harris Posts Incredible Pics From Idaho Visit

Season 18 of Deadliest Catch aired on May 31, marking the beginning of a well-earned hiatus for the hardworking crab fishermen who make up its cast. Among those taking a break from the unforgiving waters of the Bering Sea is Josh Harris, captain of the iconic fishing vessel lovingly named Cornelia Marie.

Far from the high winds and frigid waters of his work life, Josh Harris is enjoying some time in McCall, Idaho, from which he posted a series of pictures documenting the trip. And what better vacation destination for an outdoor enthusiast like Josh Harris than a town whose slogan is “the outdoors are always open”?

An outdoorsman’s dream, McCall, Idaho, has everything from skiing to mountain biking to fishing to kayaking to rock climbing. In fact, McCall offers just about every outdoor adventure you can imagine. For Deadliest Catch star Josh Harris, however, the particular allure of McCall came from its “ghost towns and views,” both of which he found and captured on camera.

‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Josh Harris Describes the ‘Absolute Nightmare’ of Golden King Crab Fishing

In a typical season of Deadliest Catch, fans watch as the brave fishermen search for red king crab. Ahead of the latest season (Season 18), however, the Alaskan government banned red king crab catching for the year due to the number of mature female red king crabs falling to dangerous levels.

Because of this ban, the Deadliest Catch stars had to switch gears. And instead of the red king crab, they went on the hunt for golden king crabs, a much tougher crustacean to catch.

“Just out of the gate, golden king crabs are a nightmare,” Josh Harris explained to Entertainment Weekly. “That’s a totally new species of crab that I was not prepared to catch and I don’t think my crew was either. I mean, that’s a nightmare itself. Gold king crabs are a complicated thing to do, but we didn’t have a choice.”

“If we were fishing for red king crab, we would probably use like two shots of line,” he continued. “And these pots for golden king crabs, we would use ten shots of line. It was an absolute nightmare. It was scary. You’re setting the pots down 10 times as deep as they normally should be going.”

“There was a lot of danger involved with hauling that much line,” the Deadliest Catch star said. “It takes a long time and really takes a toll on the guys, too. This crab is just so deep into the ocean. It is deep down there and you catch a lot of weird things. You’re going miles deep into the ocean. It’s really creepy.”