‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Mandy Hansen Marks Fifth Anniversary With Pics, Video From Wedding

On Friday (June 10th), “Deadliest Catch” star Mandy Hansen took to her Instagram to celebrate the fifth anniversary of her marriage to Clark Pederson.

In the post, the “Deadliest Catch” cast member shared some snapshots of her special day. “I got married five years ago today!” She declared, noting the day was fun, to say the least. “Can’t remember any vows, but I’d definitely renew our sh-tshow.”

The “Deadliest Catch” star married her husband in June 2017. According to People, Hansen revealed in February 2019 that the couple had suffered a miscarriage.

In November 2021, Hansen announced her and Pederson’s baby girl, Sailor Marie Pederson, was born at exactly 8lb and 21.5 inches long. Speaking about the newborn, Hansen stated at the time, “Bringing a child into this world is the most incredible feeling. Every way you think changes the moment you hold your baby and you instantly know nothing is more important than protecting their life. It took a long week in the hospital but we can finally introduce Sailor Marie to our world.”

Mandy Hansen Opened Up About Working Alongside Her Father on ‘Deadliest Catch’

While speaking to Hollywood Soapbox in 2013, Mandy Hansen spoke about working alongside her father, Sig Hansen, for “Deadliest Catch.”

“In the beginning, of course, it was hard,” the “Deadliest Catch” star admitted. “It only got worse the longer I was out on deck because my hands were hurting so bad. They got so sore. I mean, I couldn’t move my hands. I always wear rings.”

Although she understands that she shouldn’t have worn jewelry on the boat, Hansen also said that she couldn’t even get her jewelry past her nail line after fishing. “They swelled up about four times their own size. I tried my best, and I am very proud of what I accomplished myself.”

Despite the struggles she has experienced on the boat, the “Deadliest Catch” castmate said she loves her job and being out on the open sea with other fishermen. “I love physical work. I love being outdoors and doing this kind of stuff. As far as the life’s career, it all depends on the captains themselves.”

Hansen further noted that If anybody wants to rehire her, she would love to do it. “I know there’s … other boats and things out there that I would love to try as well, at some point. But, of course, if I can get a spot and be a part of my family business, then that’s where I want to be.”

While also explaining her relationship with her dad while on the boat, Hansen said she feels comfortable talking to him even when they’re out at sea. “I wasn’t too worried about anyone else,” she said. “I was just worried about my family and my crew, and proving myself to them … and being able to keep up on the pods. I didn’t want to be in their way either.”