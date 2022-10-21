‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Sig Hansen Reveals Why He Didn’t Approve of His Daughter Fishing

Sig Hansen is one of the most recognized captains on Deadliest Catch and he’s got his daughter Mandy out there with him. But he wasn’t always on the bandwagon about having his own daughter out there. Fishing for crab out on the Bering Sea can be very dangerous for anyone. Now, why in the world would Sig not want Mandy out there with him? It came down to a pretty practical matter as far as Dad was concerned.

“I did not want her on the boat,” Sig Hansen, 56, said according to Fox News. “I’ve lost so many friends … you can’t even comprehend. You’re out there risking your life.” While that is true, Mandy Hansen does not seem to mind. The fishing industry is a pretty male-dominated business. Even that point would not dissuade her from joining her father on the high seas.

Mandy Hansen of ‘Deadliest Catch’ Happy To Spend Time With Her Father

“Fishing is part of my heritage and culture,” Mandy Hansen said in an interview with PEOPLE. “I wasn’t going to let anyone stop me, including my dad.” She looked forward to being on the Bering Sea and as a part of her father’s boat. “I’m just lucky that I get to spend the time with my dad and see him out there on the field,” Mandy, 27, said. “A lot of people don’t exactly get to do that. And I’m learning from one of the best.

“The fact is that I’m still out there,” Mandy Hansen said. “I’m not on land. I’m at home. I just always try to be the hardest-working person in the room, and that’s the best I can do.” She also told PEOPLE that she’s looking forward to bringing her daughter Sailor Marie on the water, too. “I can’t wait to bring her out there,” she said. “I don’t know about the Bering Sea, but summertime we’re at Cordova, Valdez area, much calmer. (And) I would love to bring her out there with me.”

Will you be seeing more of Sig and Mandy working together? You better believe it. They are both together for a spinoff series titled Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns. The show will follow them going back to their family’s original homeland. Sig has said that his father was of Norwegian ascent and had pretty conservative values about life. This show will allow them to return to Norway and hopefully add to the family’s business. Watching Sig and Mandy work together on the show is something for its fans to get a kick out of all the time. Fans can follow their family’s journey on this spinoff, too.