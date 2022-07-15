‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Wild Bill Wichrowski Reveals If He’s Ready to Retire

“Deadliest Catch” star “Wild” Bill Wichrowski is opening up about potentially getting off the seas. For years, Wichrowski has been appearing on the hit Discovery Channels award-winning show that follows the team as they fish for King Crab in the Bering Sea, a profession recognized as one of the most dangerous in the world.

For the last 30 years, the Navy veteran has endured more than his fair share of hair-raising moments while out crab fishing. From working in life-threatening conditions, dealing with brutal weather, performing backbreaking labor, spending months away from his family, to going without sleep, he’s lived through plenty of adversity. So is the reality TV icon close to slowing down? According to the 65-year-old, his home will always be on the water.

“I mean, I can’t see myself retired just yet,” he said in an interview with Vegas Film Critic, a.k.a. Jeffrey K. Howard. “All my life is with people half my age, and a lot of people are pretty amazed at how old I am because just [my] taste in music and activities. I think being on the boat keeps me young.”

As viewers see in “Deadliest Catch,” being a fisherman out on the open water is one of the most dangerous professions in existence. According to reports, the fishermen you find on some boats have an average annual fatality rate of 115 deaths for every 100,000 workers.

‘Wild’ Bill Wichrowski opens up about major surgery in 2018

For more context, the average job in the US only has an average annual fatality rate of four deaths per 100,000 workers. Despite the statistics, there are anglers out there who keep coming back to their boats, proving that it’s never been about the money but the experience.

As proven by people like Wichrowski, you have to be passionate about doing this sort of work. In addition, one needs to be armed with nerves of steel to withstand. You’re in isolation with a small group of crew members for extended periods. Plainly put, it’s not for the faint of heart.

“Deadliest Catch” fans will know that Wichrowski got his nickname “Wild Bill” for a reason. However, it came with a price. He underwent hip surgery in 2018, but other than that, he seems to be in pretty good health.

The star previously opened up about his health concerns, “I lost a little bit of mobility, but [there’s] no more pain. So basically, the operation was a success. I feel 100 percent better.”

According to the star, the procedure motivated him to get serious about putting his health first. “I’m a lot more active,” he added.

If you’re looking for proof that Wichrowski made a full recovery, check out his Instagram.