‘Deadliest Catch’ Stars Discussed How Climate Change Is Affecting Their Work

As climate change continues to be a major concern, “Deadliest Catch” stars reveal how the long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns greatly impact their work on the seas.

During a 2017 interview with the Associated Press, “Deadliest Catch” executive producer R. Decker Watson Jr. stated that it’s a big risk for the show to even discuss climate change. This is due to many people thinking it’s a political issue. “Really it isn’t,” he stated. “Particularly in the context of the fishing fleet.”

However, the “Deadliest Catch” producer said the show won’t be touching on the science of climate change anytime soon. “A the end of the day, the job of ‘Deadliest Catch’ isn’t to teach people, it’s to keep people at the edge of their seats.”

Watson further explained that he has made his way up from being a filmmaker on a fishing boat to one of the show’s key leaders. However, he spoke about the issues that were happening in the Bering Sea at the time. This consisted of the sudden warming of the sea’s waters.

“When something like this comes up, it’s felt by all of us,” Watson noted. “I love making this show, and so demo the rest of my team. We look forward to going back to Dutch Harbor next year. There’s something special about it.”

‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Captain Keith Colburn Talks About the ‘Environment Abuse’ He Has Seen Over the Years

While speaking to LA Ist in 2009, “Deadliest Catch” star Captain Keith Colburn spoke about the environmental abuse he has witnessed during his time on the seas.

“As a fisherman, we’re becoming a lot more aware of our environment over the last several years,” the “Deadliest Catch” star explained. “And we’re trying not to make a buck, we’d also like to make an impact.”

However, Colburn said he hasn’t seen grotesque abuses, but he admits to being a polluter. “Do I like it? No. Will I do what I can to minimize that? Without question. But if you’re talking about a ‘let’s go out there and slay everything and be damned,’ that doesn’t really exist in the Bering Sea.”

Colburn also describes everyone in the Bering Sea as being very professional and aware of what they are doing. “My wife was doing environmental models and climate change at UC Santa Barbara, so it’s something that I am personally very concerned and aware about.”

Along with talking about environmental impacts, Colburn also spoke about his rise to fame. “One question you didn’t ask that I get all the time is ‘how does it feel to be a celebrity?’ but I’m still a fisherman – at the end of the day the show isn’t there so I still need to make my living as a fisherman.”