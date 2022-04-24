‘Deadliest Catch’ Teases Rough Seas in Tense Trailer for Upcoming Episodes

A new Deadliest Catch trailer is giving all of us goosebumps and insights into some of the show’s upcoming episodes. They are going to be rough times as rough seas will keep the crews busy. Those Bering Sea waters are incredibly powerful. And yes, they do take their toll on the men out trying to catch their crabs.

‘Deadliest Catch’ Trailer Shows Boat Captains Having To Wrestle With Rough Waters

Here’s a brief synopsis of the Deadliest Catch episode titled Crushed at Sea. “Captain Sig battles the elements to launch his new King Crab operation in Norway. Facing an Arctic storm, Johnathan sets pots deeper than ever, and Captain Rip Carlton faces disaster when a deckhand gets crushed by a one-ton anchor pot.” This Season 18 one promises to be action-packed as they always are on the Discovery Channel.

Sig Hansen is one busy man. You see him lead the Northwestern on the show as its captain. He’s a fourth-generation fisherman who has his two brothers on board as deck hands. As you can tell, the new episode is going to feature those high seas. Hansen was asked about them in an interview with The Fishing Website.

Sig Hansen Ponders About What Conditions Would Have Him Seek Shelter

“I do think they want to show the dramatic side,” he said. “They shoot thousands of hours of footage, and I can understand that they are trying to put a storyboard together and make it fit. Everything that they film is accurate. But you will see a lot of the more foul weather as opposed to the calm days; I suppose that’s what sells, but the bad weather is a reality.”

Hansen gets asked if there are any type of weather conditions that might have him seek shelter. “It depends,” the Deadliest Catch star says. “On our boat, we have been able to fish some pretty extreme conditions. And one of the reasons is that we have the same crew, which makes it safer.

“I’m so familiar with the boat that I can operate it much better than a skipper who had never been on it before – it’s one of those things – you can feel it,” Hansen said. “Forty or 50 knots is pretty normal, and I’ll fish through 60 or 70 knots, depending on the wave heights, then we will really have to take a look at it. But it’s all in the eye of the beholder – my 50 knots may be your 60, if that is fair to say. We don’t push the envelope; it depends on who is working the boat and how the seas are.” With action like that taking place on the show, it’s always exciting and dangerous at the same time.