‘Deadliest Catch’: This Crew Member Was Tanked With 80,000 Gallons of Sea Water

18 seasons of Deadliest Catch have affirmed for us that king crab fishermen have one of the deadliest jobs ever. Sadly, the Discovery series demonstrated the truth of its title in 2021. It was then that a crew member aboard the Patricia Lee, Todd Kochutin, was killed by one of the ship’s massive crab pots. Overall, Kochutin’s death symbolizes the worst extremes the Deadliest Catch crews face while navigating the roughness of the Bering Sea. However, in season 17, another fisherman experienced the sheer might of the ocean up close and personal. And, fortunately for him, he managed to live to tell the tale.

According to Looper, Taylor Jensen, an engineer aboard the Cornelia Marie (captained by Jake and Josh Harris) had an intense encounter in season 17. The episode of Deadliest Catch in question saw Jensen suddenly tanked by 80,000 gallons of seawater. Take a look at the clip below.

As we see in the clip, a massive wave suddenly blasts the side of the vessel. As a result, Jensen goes flying toward the other side of the boat. After the water subsides, Deadliest Catch fans clearly see Jensen limping from the scene.

Harris, who witnessed the incident, made sure to check in with Jensen. Truthfully, an encounter like that could have gone worse. Nevertheless, it demonstrates another danger some of the Deadliest Catch stars face on a daily basis. Making matters worse, Harris was fighting ice on the Bering Sea. So, down a crewman, it left him and the rest of the ship shorthanded.

‘Deadliest Catch’ to Premiere New Spinoff

Deadliest Catch continues to prove popular more than a decade later. As such, that popularity has given way to Josh Harris’s series, Deadliest Catch: Bloodline. Following the spinoff’s premiere in 2020, fans are excited to see the show spur another spinoff. This time though, all eyes will focus on the beloved captain Sig Hansen and his. Together, they head back to Norway to explore their European roots.

Kicking things off, Deadliest Catch fans hear Hansen speaking to who we assume is his father. He begins, “What I’m doing now is for our family, and I hope you are proud of me, because I was very proud of you.”

Moving forward into the gist of the brand new series, Hansen reveals the upcoming spinoff will see him and his family return to Norway. “Being Norwegian, part of our family’s legacy is where Dad started, and this could be a whole new future for my family and the next generation.”

Footage prefacing the Deadliest Catch spinoff not only features Sig Hansen, but it also spotlights his daughter Mandy who recently welcomed a baby girl.

“This is a pretty big move, and I’m gonna trust my dad,” the female crab fisherman shared with fans. See the full synopsis of the Deadliest Catch spinoff below.

“Captain Sig Hansen lures his family back to their ancestral homeland in Norway with ambitions of building a greater fishing empire than their forefathers could ever have imagined. But as [his] daughter and co-captain Mandy struggles to start her own family, beginning anew in the land of their ancestors becomes an unexpected journey to rediscover their own heritage and cement the legacy they’ll pass down to the next generation of fishermen.”