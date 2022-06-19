‘Deadliest Catch’: A Time Bandit Crew Member Was Once Injured by Fireworks After a Seattle Seahawks Win

There is little doubt when watching Deadliest Catch that crew members sometimes need to cut loose a little bit. One time, though, a moment that involved fireworks and the Seattle Seahawks didn’t work out at all. Back in 2013, Time Bandit crew member David “Beaver” Zielinski was working as a deckhand. When fireworks to celebrate a Seahawks win went off in his hand, his injuries were severe. The explosion left him in need of surgery on his right hand and forearm.

The Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports that Zielinski filed a lawsuit against the owners and captains of the Time Bandit, Andy and Johnathan Hillstrand. What happened is that Zielinksi says the firework exploded prematurely and it caused his hand and arm injuries. The deckhand joined the Time Bandit for that year’s crab fishing season. He’d reportedly been a friend of theirs for about 20 years before joining up.

Sig Hansen Talks About Johnathan Hillstrand From ‘Deadliest Catch’

If you think that working on a fishing boat is easy, then let Hillstrand set you straight. One time, he said that “everything” about working on a boat is hard. Hillstrand said this as part of a Reddit AMA. Well, the job has its challenges and is very dangerous. Being out on the Bering Sea and trying to catch crabs will be a taxing way to live. The people who do this for a living are putting their lives on the line. Toss in trying to make a living and it all can be challenging.

Another well-known captain on Deadliest Catch is Sig Hansen. There is mutual respect between Sig and Johnathan Hillstrand that Sig talked about in an interview. He would go in-depth about their relationship. “Johnathan Hillstrand, obviously, he’s like a brother,” Hansen says according to TVShowsAce. “He IS a brother, and it’s amazing because their family and our family are so similar… other than they’re Swedish and we are Norwegian.” Both men worked together during one crab fishing season. “We worked together [this season] and, it doesn’t happen every day,” Hansen said. “It was…no. It was interesting, to say the least.”

Keith Colburn believes that Hillstrand needs someone like Hansen to keep him grounded while on the show. Colburn tells TVShowsAce in another interview that Hillstrand can “go A.D.D. on you.” He adds that Hillstrand has the ability to go off on a tangent. Colburn says that “it’s wild and crazy, and it’s great to get caught up in it. It is incredibly entertaining… but at the end of the interview and when you’re trying to get to the ultimate answer… or what we’re supposed to be talking about to begin with.”