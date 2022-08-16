‘Deadliest Catch’: Watch the Time Bandit Spot a Missile While Out Fishing in New Preview

A new episode of “Deadliest Catch” premieres tonight, and a teaser released gives a look into what fans are in for.

The show is currently in its 18th season. This season began with a struggle — they are no longer able to fish for the Red King Crab because of the Alaskan government’s shutdown of red king catching for the 2021-2022 season. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game closed Bristol Bay for the season due to there not being enough mature red king female crabs. The crew has flipped to catching other sea life for the time being.

The official Twitter account for the show tweeted out a teaser for tonight’s episode. They wrote: “Is that a missile headed towards the Time Bandit?? Don’t miss tonight’s episode of #DeadliestCatch at 8p ET on @Discovery and streaming on @discoveryplus.”

Is that a missile headed towards the Time Bandit??



Don't miss tonight's episode of #DeadliestCatch at 8p ET on @Discovery and streaming on @discoveryplus. pic.twitter.com/7igKxBIKxK — Deadliest Catch (@DeadliestCatch) August 16, 2022

The anxiety-inducing clip made fans nervous, and no doubt made sure they would tune into tonight’s episode. One fan had already caught the episode this morning, writing: “I’ve seen this episode on @discoveryplus this morning. I felt so scared, for @captjohnathan, Heather, the @FVTimeBandit, and the rest of the crew. It was the scaredest I have ever felt in my life. For, my favorite @DeadliestCatch Captain, and crew (and the @FVTimeBandit too).”

Another fan quote-tweeted the teaser, writing: “Holy chit! I’ll be watching tonight for sure.”

Season 18 of “Deadliest Catch” Began with Unanticipated Changes

The season has been interesting due to the inability to hunt the red king crab in Bristol Bay. Sig Hansen’s team went out to Norway to continue to hunt red king crabs, while Josh Harris and his crew took to golden king crabs.

“Gold king crabs are a complicated thing to do, but we didn’t have a choice… We’re just trying to stay afloat and keep the boat moving,” Harris said to Entertainment Weekly in an interview.

Captain Wild Bill Wichrowski recently revealed his wildest catch, and the crazy situation that led to it. He was catching a 500-pound Black Marlin in Panama. According to Looper, he said: “While we were fighting the fish, this huge storm engulfed us and lightning was hitting the water around the boat. It was raining so hard. The boat was actually filling with water. I didn’t know that we were going to make it in alive because lightning doesn’t play.”

The show, and all the people in it, have been entertaining audiences greatly this season. One fan recently started the show and got hooked, tweeting: “i’ve found myself binge watching deadliest catch after randomly stumbling across clips on youtube and now i can’t stop watching.”

Another superfan took to Twitter, saying: “Deadliest catch is the greatest show in television history, prove me wrong.”

The newest episode of “Deadliest Catch” premieres tonight on Discovery.