‘Deadliest Catch’: Watch the Touching Moment Sig Hansen Meets His Granddaughter for the First Time

Captain Sig Hansen is a proud new grandfather. And tonight’s Deadliest Catch episode will highlight the first moment he laid his eyes on the newborn. But instead of waiting all day to watch, you can catch a sneak peek right here.

Mandy Hansen and her husband, fellow crab fisherman Clark Pederson, welcomed a daughter, Sailor Marie, on November 10th, 2021.

While eight months have elapsed since Sailor’s birth and Sig’s subsequent introduction, we’ve all been waiting patiently to see the story unfold during Deadliest Catch’s 18th season. And the time is finally here.

Captain Sig Hansen meets his granddaughter, Sailor Marie, for the first time ⚓ 💙



See the full episode of #DeadliestCatch tonight at 8p ET on @Discovery and @discoveryplus. pic.twitter.com/gdv8WVeEzq — Deadliest Catch (@DeadliestCatch) July 5, 2022

In a Twitter post, the series teased Sig’s heartwarming meet and greet. And it gave us all the feels.

“Awww, there she is,” Sig says in the clip as he takes in every bit of Sailor’s face. “This is another part of our legacy.”

But it soon hits the captain that his career will make him miss so many of his grandchild’s precious moments. As he tells the camera, he made a lot of sacrifices this year by being out to sea during Mandy’s pregnancy. And those sacrifices will only get harder the next time he sets sail.

“Reality is, it won’t be too much longer until we’re back out at sea,” he admits. “It’s moments like this that does make it harder to go back up there and go fishing but that’s all we do. That’s all we know how to do, and that’s the way it is.”

Sig then asks Mandy if giving birth or crab fishing is more painful—and Mandy quickly said crab fishing. So, now we really understand how Deadliest Catch got its name.

The ‘Deadliest Catch’ Captain Loves Being a Grandpa

Now that the series has finally caught up with the big event, Sig is able to share just how he feels about having Sailor in his life. And as he told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement, bonding with her has been an experience of a lifetime.

“I love being a grandfather again! It’s a new chapter in my life … I did my job with Mandy,” he gushed. “And now I can focus on the next generation. I will say, baby Sailor has stolen my heart, she has no idea what’s coming!”

At the time of Sailor’s birth, Mandy admitted that she, too, has been forever touched by the newest Hansen. And now that she understands the feelings of motherhood, nothing in the world could ever compare.

“Bringing a child into this world is the most incredible feeling,” she shared. “Every way you think changes the moment you hold your baby,” “And you instantly know nothing is more important than protecting their life.”

Catch the special Deadliest Catch episode tonight (June 5) on Discovery at 8 p.m. ET.