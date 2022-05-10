‘Deadliest Catch’: Who Narrates the Fishing Show?

“Deadliest Catch” captures the realities of one of the most intense fishing occupations in America. So when you need a narrator to highlight the dangers and struggles facing Alaskan crab fishermen on “Deadliest Catch,” turn to none other than “Dirty Jobs” star, Mike Rowe.

Considering Mike Rowe’s history on “Dirty Jobs,” working alongside some of the most hardworking individuals in the U.S., it makes sense the Discovery Channel star would narrate the intense fishing show. However, narrating “Deadliest Catch” is just the beginning of Mike Rowe’s resumé.

Alongside working on “Deadliest Catch,” Mike Rowe’s voice can be heard in several past and current Discovery and SyFy shows. Several TV hits include “Ghost Hunters,” “American Hot Rod,” and “American Chopper.”

That said, his voice has become a trademark on the Discovery Channel. Fans of Mike Rowe, however, know his most prominent work features in his series, “Dirty Jobs.”

The show, which aired its final episode in September 2012, highlights America’s trades and skilled laborers. Throughout nine seasons of the Discovery Channel show, Distractify reports Mike Rowe dipped his toe in a variety of occupations. During his time on the series, the “Deadliest Catch” narrator spotlighted the hardships on pig and dairy farms, dug wells, cared for penguins, and more.

‘Deadliest Catch’ Narrator is Also an Avid Spokesman for Skilled Laborers

For now, we can catch Mike Rowe narrating thrilling scenes on “Deadliest Catch” when the show airs every Tuesday night. But, in addition, he remains heavily occupied outside of the Discovery Channel show.

As per the outlet, Rowe remains an “advocate” for America’s working class. He uses his platform to urge Americans to become certified in the country’s numerous skilled trades. He has further stressed the lack of skilled laborers currently occupying the U.S. job market.

“We don’t seem to value the pursuit of a useful skill,” Rowe says. “The state of the skilled trades in the U.S. is concerning…We have 7.3 million open jobs right now, most of which don’t require a four-year degree. They require training, they require skill and they require a willingness to master a trade that’s in demand.”

In addition to lobbying for America’s skilled trades and laborers, he’s also claimed that, in certain aspects, four-year degrees aren’t worth it. While, historically, a college degree could have guaranteed you a job, it’s becoming the case less and less, with many recent graduates left occupying jobs far outside their field following the completion of their degree.

In order to combat both the issue of America’s lack of skilled laborers and the job crisis facing many recent college grads, the “Deadliest Catch” narrator offers a scholarship of his own to help individuals learn valuable trades. Entitled The Mike Rowe Works Foundation, the scholarship provides applicants funds to cover the cost of a trade school of their choosing.