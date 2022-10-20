Discovery Issues Statement After ‘Deadliest Catch’s New Season Faces Major Challenge

For those who watch Deadliest Catch, the new season faces quite a major challenge and Discovery Channel is on the case. Officials in Alaska have canceled the snow crab harvest. This is obviously a focal point of the show. But the Discovery Channel is moving ahead with filming a new season of the show. The network is saying that the show’s stars still have work to do up there.

All of this news comes down after the Alaska Board of Fisheries and North Pacific Fishery Management Council canceled the harvest. Why? Billions of show crabs have recently disappeared from the Bering Sea. That, of course, is where the action takes place on Deadliest Catch. Arom Starr-Paul, who is the executive producer of Deadliest Catch, filled Deadline in with some details. Starr-Paul said that Season 19 will begin on time in spring 2023.

‘Deadliest Catch’ Will Move Forward With Filming

“Fans can anticipate another great season of Deadliest Catch where we will document our captains as they participate in other sustainable Bering Sea crab and pot fisheries, such as Golden King Crab, Bairdi, and Cod,” Starr-Paul said. Deadliest Catch is a marquee show for Discovery. It aired its Season 19 from April 19 to Sept. 27, PopCulture reports.

We go back to last week, though, when the Alaska Board of Fisheries made an announcement. It said that the snow crab fishery will be shut down for the 2022-23 season. This is because the Bering Sea snow crab population is believed to be lower than the regulatory threshold. “ADF&G appreciates and carefully considered all input from crab industry stakeholders prior to making this decision,” a statement from the agency said on Aug. 10. “Understanding crab fishery closures have substantial impacts on harvesters, industry, and communities, ADF&G must balance these impacts with the need for long-term conservation and sustainability of crab stocks.”

Fans of the show might know that the season usually will start on Oct. 15. But officials also have closed the red king crab fishery for the second season in a row. This happened to have been a major plot in Deadliest Catch‘s 18th season. What about the snow crab population? It reportedly dropped in 2021, from 8 billion in 2018 to 1 billion. This is according to what Benjamin Daly, who is a researcher with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, told CNN. Daly said that the “shock and awe of many billions missing from the population is worth noting – and that includes all the females and babies.” These officials cited overfishing as a problem. Scientists, though, do not believe that is the only reason.