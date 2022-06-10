One ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Had a History as a Bank Robber

Deadliest Catch is one of the longest-running TV shows on Discovery. The crews of these boats face brutal conditions in an unforgiving environment. It takes a hard-edged person to complete that job. Some of these individuals have such a tough exterior that they find themselves on the wrong side of the law before or after their time on the fishing vessels.

Joshua Tel Warner starred in several episodes of the Discovery Channel flagship show. His screentime highlighted his short temper and his tendency to but heads with fellow crew members. But what viewers probably weren’t aware of while watching him act as the ship’s confrontational “green-horn” was his history of robbing banks.

Joshua Tel Warner appeared as a cast member on Deadliest Catch in 2008. However, a year before he joined the crew of the F/V Wizard, he robbed Washington Mutual Bank in Eugene, OR. After Warner returned from filming the show, he perpetrated two more robberies in 2009, both at the same Pacific Continental Bank.

You would think a bank robber would want to keep his antics secret. However, Warner was allegedly not shy about bragging to his crewmates about his crimes. Not only did he brag about them while being filmed for TV, but footage of the robberies shows he committed the crimes without even covering his face to hide his identity.

“I watched the show too,” Det. Jeff Donaca of the Eugene Police Department said during a press conference detailed by CBS News. “I don’t think you can end up on national TV, make a spectacle of yourself, and not end up getting caught for three bank robberies.”

The Danger is Still Very Real on Deadliest Catch

Deadliest Catch still provides viewers with thrills all of these years later, but the conditions are just as dangerous as always. Recently, the show’s official Twitter account shared a terrifying moment where a deckhand gets knocked out cold in the middle of a catch.

In a terrifying moment on deck, everyone drops what they’re doing to make sure their fellow deckhand is okay. #DeadliestCatch is on tonight at 8p ET on @discovery and streaming on @discoveryplus. pic.twitter.com/3xToa54cEt — Deadliest Catch (@DeadliestCatch) May 31, 2022

A lot can happen aboard the crabbing vessels on the show. Every crew member must be ready for the worst to happen at any moment. As scary as it is to see the danger, the response of the crew shows how every occupant of the boat must have everyone else’s back. Warner’s short time with the show was likely for the best. His confrontational nature would’ve never helped a situation like what this deckhand suffered.

In 2010, Warner plead guilty to three counts of robbery in the second degree. The conviction came with a minimum of nine years in prison, but his release is not public knowledge.