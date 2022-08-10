Debra Messing Says She’ll Reprise Iconic Role in 30 Years If It’s Like ‘Golden Girls’

Debra Messing is most well-known for her portrayal of Grace in “Will & Grace.” She recently revealed that she would reprise her role if it was like “Golden Girls” in Boca Raton.

Messing was in “Will & Grace” from 1998-2006, and 2017-2020 when the show was picked up again. She spoke to PEOPLE about her thoughts of yet another revival.

“The only way that I could see another iteration is if it was like Golden Girls in Boca Raton. So I think we’re going to have to wait another 30 years. So we can talk again in 30 years and see where we’re at. Until then, just watch reruns.”

Why ‘Will & Grace’ Was a ‘Gift’

The show revolved around Grace Adler, a Jewish interior designer living in New York City with her gay best friend, Will Truman (Eric McCormack). The sitcom was loved by many. In fact, the show was loved so much to the point where the revival turned into 3 seasons.

“It was a gift to all of us to reacquaint ourselves with all of these characters as middle-aged people [dealing] with middle-aged issues. That was really a privilege that when you’re doing a sitcom, you don’t have,” she told PEOPLE.

Fans are still rewatching the show, too. Many still regularly take to social media to discuss the show. One fan tweeted: “Has any show had more amazing guest stars than Will & Grace?”

Another user tweeted: “You have to give an in-depth presentation about a TV show. You’ve been given no time to rewatch any episodes or research. What show is your presentation about?” A viewer of “Will & Grace” quote tweeted this naming the show, writing: “It’s not my favorite or even my most-watched show but I’ve thought a LOT about the two different endings to Will & Grace. Both the “weird” ending to the original series and the end of the awful reboot.”

Although there may not be another confirmed “Will & Grace” revival happening soon, we can still catch Messing in an upcoming Netflix production.

Debra Messing Joins Cast of Netflix’s 13: The Musical

Netflix announced that they would be adapting Jason Robert Brown’s “13: The Musical” (which originally starred Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies when it premiered on Broadway). Messing joined the cast to portray the mother of main character Evan Goldman, Jessica Goldman. In the stage production, the mother was offstage, so this is an added role Messing will be playing.

The musical follows 12 year old Evan Goldman who just moved from New York to Indiana and has to “navigate his parents’ divorce, his impending bar mitzvah and his new school’s social circles.”

The screening of the movie-musical took place this past Monday, and the film will be available to stream on Netflix this Friday, August 12.