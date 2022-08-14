Denise Dowse, ‘Beverly Hills: 90210’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star, Dead At 64

Actress Denise Dowse, known for her work on Beverly Hills: 90210 and Grey’s Anatomy, died on Saturday at 64 years old. The actress has been in a coma and word came down on Saturday night that she is now dead.

“I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers,” an Instagram post from Tracey Dowse announcing Denise’s death reads. “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life. Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member.”

Denise Dowse Was Suffering From Meningitis

The family is asking for privacy and continued prayers at this time. “Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has,” Tracey Dowse said. “I will provide, at a later time, her Celebration of Life information. I will update you here. Again I am so grateful for all the calls, text messages, direct messages, and silent prayers for my sister. We could not have made it so gracefully and painlessly without all of the prayer warriors around the world. Thank you for giving so selflessly. I love you, Tracey”.

It previously had been reported that Denise went into a coma due to a “virulent” form of meningitis. Per TMZ, Denise Dowse starred as Dr. Rhonda Pyne on Insecure during a run between 2017-20. The actress also had starring roles in Coach Carter, Grey’s Anatomy, Good Trouble, The Guardian, and Rocket Power. But she would stand out as Mrs. Yvonne Teasely on the Fox show Beverly Hills, 90210. Tracey had earlier asked for prayers for her sister. We do not know what hospital Denise Dowse was at when she died.

Ian Ziering Offered His Condolences

According to a report from The Sun, Denise Dowse did voiceover work. You could hear her appear as Officer Shirley on the Nickelodeon show Rocket Power. Ian Ziering, who starred in Beverly Hills, 90210, as Steve Sanders, offered this comment under the Instagram message.

“This is insanely heartbreaking,” Ziering wrote. “Throughout all my years working on Beverly Hills, 90210, my scenes with Denise will always be remembered with the utmost in respect for her talent, and fondness for the loving soul she was.” Fans were quickly filling up the comments section with their own remembrances of the actress. One wrote, “Tracey, my condolences to you and your family. I am very sad that Denise and I could not work together one last time. I will always treasure her friendship. She was loyal, honest and generous. I will miss Denise.”