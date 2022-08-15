Denise Dowse Dies: ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Costar Ian Ziering Mourns the Loss

Ian Ziering took to his official Instagram to pay respects to co-star Denise Dowse, who passed away on Sunday. Ziering and Dowse appeared together on the classic tv show Beverly Hills, 90210. Dowse portrayed Vice Principal Yvonne Teasley over nine seasons of the iconic teen drama. Ziering posted a heartfelt tribute to the veteran actress on his Instagram.

“So heartbreaking to say Denise Dowse has passed away,” Ziering captioned the post. “Throughout all my years working on Beverly Hills 90210, my scenes with Denise will [always] be remembered with the utmost in respect for her talent, and fondness for the loving soul she was.”

Ziering noted that Dowse always upheld morale on the set of 90210. “Some of my heartiest off-camera laughs were between she and I hammering out the discipline her Mrs. Teasley would dish out to my Steve Sanders. My sincere condolences to her family, and all others to who she was dear. God bless you Denise, pay forward that Legacy Key A.” The image Ziering posted was of Denise Dowse as her Beverly Hills, 90210 character back in the 1990s.

Denise Dowse was a prolific character actor

Denise Dowse died after being hospitalized for viral meningitis, her family said on Sunday. The veteran character actor was 64. Dowse had a long professional career, with dozens of film and television appearances. To a generation of tv fans, she is perhaps most well known for her Beverly Hills, 90210 character. However, she appeared on many iconic shows. Dowse played parts on tv standards like Seinfeld, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Law & Order. Her first speaking part was on the classic 80s sitcom, ALF. More recently, Dowse appeared in Mr.Mercedes and the recent The X-Files reboot. Younger tv fans might recognize Denise Dowse for having a recurring role in the acclaimed HBO comedy, Insecure.

Denise Dowse also made appearances in popular films over the course of her long career. She played parts in Ray, Coach Carter and Dr. Doolittle 2. Dowse also had a role in the cult 1997 sci-fi film Starship Troopers. She had recently stepped behind the camera. Dowse made her directorial debut earlier this year with the biopic Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story.

On Instagram, Tracey Dowse confirmed her sister’s passing. “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” Tracey Dowse wrote. “Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member.” Last week, Tracey Dowse revealed that her sister was in a coma as a result of viral meningitis.