‘Dexter: New Blood’ May Not Be the End of the Franchise, According to Paramount Executive

Mystery/crime/drama show “Dexter” recently got a revival that had fans pumped. The original series ending was controversial, so the revival was much needed. Now, a Paramount executive hints that the revival may not be the end of the franchise.

“Dexter” followed serial killer Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall). “Dexter Morgan is a Miami-based blood splatter expert who doesn’t just solve murders; he commits them too. In fact, he’s a serial killer — but he only murders the guilty, so he feels justified with his lifestyle choices. His policewoman sister and his cop co-workers have no idea Dexter lives a double life; however, adoptive father Harry knows his secret, and does, in fact, help Dexter hone his “skills.” It’s a unique brand of justice for which charming Dexter feels a psychological hunger,” says the synopsis.

The original series went on for 8 seasons, although it was common for fans to say that the series stopped being good after season 4.

When the revival, a 10-episode season on Showtime, was announced, fans were thrilled for a second chance at a new ending. The “Dexter: New Blood” synopsis says: “Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the series finds him living under an assumed name in the small town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger beckons.”

The revival series currently has a 76% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, this series’ ending also had fans conflicted. Now, Paramount executive David Nevins hinted that the revival may not be the end of the franchise.

“Dexter” Franchise Continuation a Possibility

“There are a lot of things that I am working on. I don’t want to mention things until they are ready. There are a lot of things. What is the future the Dexter franchise? I am actively working on that,” he said, according to Screen Rant.

Hall has even said that although he is not contractually obligated to return to the franchise, he may still sometime.

Clyde Phillips, the original showrunner of “Dexter,” has even said that Dexter’s son, Harrison, may get a spinoff in the future. Jack Alcott, who portrayed Harrison in the show, has allegedly “expressed interest” in returning for a spinoff.

According to Screen Rant, “Dexter: New Blood” broke Showtime’s streaming records when the show premiered. This could mean good news for fans, as high views equals a higher possibility of another show in the franchise.

While fans await another spinoff, “Dexter” and “Dexter: New Blood” are available to stream. The original show can be streamed on Showtime, Hulu with a premium subscription, and Amazon Prime Video with a subscription. The revival can be streamed on Showtime.