‘Dexter: New Blood’ Worker Sues Paramount for Wrongful Termination

A worker for the series Dexter: New Blood has filed suit against Paramount Global about her role as a former COVID-19 compliance supervisor. Jennifer Lyon is alleging that she was hindered from doing her job. Lyon was fired so that the production could stay on track. She filed her lawsuit in New York federal court on Thursday.

Lyon said that she was excluded from meetings and was provided with minimal resources. She also claims that she was undermined when raising COVID compliance concerns in an intentional effort to obstruct her attempts to follow virus protocols. Lyon claims that she had a toothless position with little power. That happened after she was told that she had authority that even extended to halting the production of the show.

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Production Staff Under Fire

Now Lyon is no rookie about this stuff. She has worked on a number of series that did film during the pandemic, according to the complaint. She made accusations that the production staff on Dexter: New Blood and others like it subverted COVID protocols. That’s according to her viewpoint. Lyon states that staff compliance departments had incompetent employees. They hamstrung qualified workers. How so? They diminished their authority. And they used complaints about not being able to do their jobs against them by characterizing them as inept.

This lawsuit against Dexter: New Blood actually is at last the second in two months from former COVID advisers and supervisors that accused productions. They were accused of sweeping compliance concerns to the side so they could meet deadlines. Back in September, former HBO health adviser Georgia Hesse also sued that company. She did for wrongfully terminating her after she claimed a COVID-19 testing vendor endangered crew members. This vendor reportedly used the wrong type of test on the production of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. Hesse is accusing HBO of turning a blind eye to this situation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jennifer Lyon Claims Age, Gender Discrimination Issues, Too

Lyon also claims that other issues also include age and gender discrimination. She also says that retaliation and a hostile work environment are part of her claims against Paramount and Possible Productions. It was Possible that hired Lyon as a health supervisor for Dexter: New Blood. She also claims that unit production manager and producer Adam Brightman cut corners on safety. She also said that he undercut her attempts to enforce protocols. “Adam felt threatened by Plaintiff who was an older woman who was serious about protection of the crew and had the authority and discretion to enforce safety on set, even if such enforcement had an impact on production,” claims the complaint.