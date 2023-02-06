‘Dexter’ Prequel Series About John Lithgow’s Character in the Works Following Paramount +, Showtime Merger

The Dexter universe is expanding. A Dexter prequel series about John Lithgow’s character, the Trinity Killer is in the works. After Chris McCarthy was appointed as the Paramount Global executive to manage Showtime last year, he is now doubling down on his plans for expanding on familiar IPs for the premium cable network.

The executive credited with taking Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone franchise to new heights at Paramount+ is now tapping into Showtime’s much-loved drama, Dexter. According to the Hollywood Reporter, plans are to conjure up multiple offshoots for the series.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

From 2006-2013, Showtime’s hit series Dexter captivated audiences with its story of the vigilante serial killer Michael C. Hall as the titular character. Unfortunately, fans were left feeling unsatisfied by the show’s finale. So in 2021, Dexter: New Blood returned to give viewers a proper ending. It was also one of Showtime’s most-viewed franchises ever. Even though there won’t be a season 2 for the sequel series, Paramount+ has decided to move forward with multiple Dexter prequels.

At least two Dexter prequel series are in the works

One of these prequel series will focus on John Lithgow’s fan favorite Trinity Killer. Clyde Phillips, the mastermind behind Dexter and New Blood as well as showrunner for its first four seasons (most notably Trinity), will be supervising all franchise-related activities on Showtime for these spin-offs.

Meanwhile, there’s also a Dexter prequel in development that will focus on the titular character as a teenager. Showtime describes Dexter: Origins as follows. The show “will dramatize young Dexter Morgan at the outset of his transition into the avenging serial killer he would become. Set in the Miami that was a hotbed of real serial killers of his time, the show will begin as Dexter graduates college to join Miami Metro, where he meets younger versions of many of the characters we came to know in the original Dexter. The show will also focus on Dexter’s family. [This includes] a very-much-alive Harry and a very formidable, teenage Deb.”

Last month, McCarthy finally made public his plan to unite Showtime and Paramount+ when he confirmed the much-anticipated merger. “We have already begun conversations with our production partners about what content makes sense moving forward and which shows have franchise potential,” he explained.

As McCarthy strives towards surefire successes, Showtime will own all of its Dexter prequels. Meanwhile, they’ll be scrapping originals such as the reboots of American Gigolo and Let the Right One In. More than 20 library titles, including Koppelman’s anthology series Super Pumped Season 1 are also omitted from their collection. This initiative is part of Paramount Global’s larger scheme to help Paramount+ compete against other streamers like Netflix and Disney+.