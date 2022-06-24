Disney Fans Slam Tim Allen’s ‘Santa Clause’ Series for This Missing Character

Following the release of the first look at Tim Allen’s “The Santa Clause” series, Disney fans are sharing their thoughts about a missing beloved character.

After Disney released the sneak peek snapshots, fans took to Twitter to ask about the famous elf, Bernard, who has been played by David Krumholtz. The character appeared in the first two “The Santa Clause” films. However, he didn’t make an appearance in the third film. Fans also noticed that Charlie (played by Eric Lloyd in the films) has been recast. One fan tweeted, “I need Charlie and Bernard, even in cameos. It’s not ‘The Santa Clause’ franchise without them.”

Along with Bernard, fans also pointed out other beloved “The Santa Clause” characters missing from the sneak peek snapshot. While asking about Bernard, another fan tweeted, “THE PEOPLE DEMAND TO KNOW!!! And what about Judy who gave him the pajamas and hot coco?! She’s the Martha Stewart of ‘The Santa Clause’ franchise and deserves BETTER.”

Although characters are missing from the picture, Tim Allen, who plays Scott Calvin aka Santa Clause is front and center. Elizabeth Mitchell, who plays Carol Calvin aka Mrs. Clause is back to reprise her role. Allen’s real-life daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, is playing her father’s on-screen daughter. Austin Kane will play Cal, who is Scott and Carol’s oldest son.

According to IMDb, “The Santa Clause” follows Scott Calvin as he is about to celebrate his 65th birthday. He realizes that he can’t be Santa forever. So he sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure south of the North Pole. The new series is set to be released later this year on Disney+.

David Krumholtz Explains Why He Wasn’t in the Third ‘The Santa Clause’ Film

In December 2021, David Krumholtz, who played Bernard in the first two “The Santa Clause” films, revealed why his character did not make an appearance in the third film.

“Bernard was [originally in the third movie,” Krumholtz told Vulture. “They sent me the script, I had a pretty significant role. We did work out the schedule, which was going to be hellish on me, but I was going to make it work. And it was all set to go.”

However, Krumholtz said that the character got devalued a little bit and he couldn’t in good conscience do the film. “The third, I’ve tried to watch. It’s not the same. I think the first two are really special.”

Krumholtz describes the first film as being a classic. “It’s wild to be part of something that’s lasted this long, that plays every single year and has become tradition in people’s homes. I could never have imagined that I’d be having this conversation years later.”