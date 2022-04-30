Dolly Parton’s Cameo in ‘Grace and Frankie’: Everything to Know About the Reunion With Her ‘9 to 5’ Costars

Forty years after the premiere of “9 to 5,” co-stars Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin all reunited during the season finale of “Grace and Frankie.”

The Netflix original series dropped the last several episodes of its final season on Friday, April 29. Fonda and Tomlin star as the titular characters, Grace and Frankie, respectively. And Dolly Parton appeared in a brief cameo for the last episode that reminded everyone of the trio’s incredible chemistry from “9 to 5.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, the cameo occurred in the middle of a commitment ceremony for Coyote (Ethan Embry) and Jessica (Christine Woods). As Frankie makes a speech, Grace interrupts her and spills her martini on Frankie’s microphone. The duo both get electrocuted and wake up in what appears to be a waiting room in the afterlife.

They go through a door only for Parton to spin around in her fancy office chair. “Well, hi girls!” Parton’s character says, before introducing herself as Agnes, a “working-class angel.”

The trio soon realizes that there’s been a mistake in some heavenly paperwork, and Grace’s paper gets stamped with a big, bold “RETURN” label. But Frankie doesn’t get the same stamp. She’s here to stay, per Agnes.

“If I can’t be with Grace, I’ll be in so much emotional pain, all the cheese in heaven won’t help,” Frankie tells her. But there’s nothing Agnes can do. So, Grace and Frankie begin a heartbreaking goodbye.

They tell each other how they love each other and wish they’d known one another when they were younger. But Agnes soon interrupts the heartfelt moment to hint that while she can’t stamp Frankie’s paperwork, there’s nothing she can do if it’s stamped by someone else while she’s looking the other way.

And so, “9 to 5” co-stars Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin share a loving moment together on screen one last time before Grace and Frankie wake up at the ceremony.

How ‘9 to 5’ Star Dolly Parton Absolutely Killed Her Scene in ‘Grace and Frankie’

Dolly Parton has come a long way from her time on “9 to 5” with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. She’s appeared in several shows and films since then, mostly in cameos. But she steals every single scene she’s in, and “Grace and Frankie” is no exception.

Marta Kauffman, co-creator of the Netflix series, called Parton’s day on set “the most awesome day.”

“[Dolly] was incredible. She was there, she was game, she knew her lines,” Kauffman said. The showrunner added, “She knew exactly what she wanted to do with it. She was funny. It was fantastic, and she’s just so lovely. I mean, she’s as lovely as you want her to be, as you imagine that she is.”