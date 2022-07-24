Dolly Parton Showers Praise on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestants’ Reworked Rendition of ‘Jolene’

Last week, country music trio Chapel Heart took to the America’s Got Talent stage with a reworked rendition of Dolly Parton’s mega-hit, “Jolene.” And, to put it simply, they absolutely crushed their performance. Now, after receiving the coveted golden buzzer from the competitive reality TV show’s four judges and its host Terri Crews, country music’s living legend Dolly Parton herself has showered the group of women with praise.

What a fun new take on my song, @ChapelHartBand! Carl's birthday is today so I think I'll hang on to him, and I'm not notifying Jolene that today is

his birthday 😉 #AGT https://t.co/UFiT1AH84R — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 20, 2022

Parton, married to her husband Carl Thomas Dean (80), released “Jolene” in 1974, but nearly five decades later, it remains a fan favorite among country music fans, new and old. In response to Dolly’s praise, the America’s Got Talent contestants wrote, “We ain’t stopped [celebrating] yet!!”

We’ve seen some insanely talented performers come to the AGT stage this season, however, Chapel Hart is the first to capture the attention of one of country music’s living legends. With the trio heading straight to the live rounds, we’re interested to see what else Chapel Hart has in store and whether the girl group attracts the praise of any more country music giants.

Dolly Parton Puts a Reggae Twist On ‘Two Doors Down’

While Chapel Heart invigorated Dolly Parton’s hit “Jolene” with new energy and a new narrative, the country music star herself is dipping her toe into another genre entirely: reggae.

Dolly Parton, alongside country music stars including Toby Keith, Lainey Wilson, Alabama, and more partnered up with Positive Vibrations for their newest release, Country Goes Reggae. Toby Keith turned his party anthem “Red Solo Cup” into an even more laid-back celebration of life (if that’s even possible) while Dolly Parton put a new spin on her upbeat hit “Two Doors Down.”

The fun tune, which you can listen to here, adopts an even more carefree feel when backed by reggae instrumentals, and Dolly’s seasoned voice packs even more power on the remix than it does on the original.

Positive Vibrations released Country Goes Reggae on Friday, July 22nd, with the news spins available on various streaming platforms. A statement prefacing the album’s release read, “The 11 track project recreates the musical arrangements behind beloved country songs, fusing together the top reggae musicians in Jamaica with existing vocal tracks from some of the biggest artists in country music history.”

Positive Vibrations is made up of a group of renowned Jamaican musicians and engineers.

Alongside Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson, one of the genre’s rising stars, also features on the country/reggae album, putting a more upbeat sound to her hit single, “Things A Man Oughtta Know.”