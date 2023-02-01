‘Dr. Phil’ Coming to an End After 21 Seasons

One of daytime TV’s most popular talk shows is coming to an end this spring after 21 seasons on the air. According to reports via Variety, Dr. Phil McGraw is ending his Dr. Phil talk show duties at the end of the show’s current season.

“I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” Dr. Phil McGraw relates in a statement per Variety’s report.

“With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children,” the longtime daytime talk show host continues in the announcement.

“This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career,” he says. “But while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do.”

According to the reports, the show’s home network, CBS plans on adding some new info to the reruns, however. The plan is to add some wraparound clips filmed by McGraw himself. Some of these short additional clips will include updates on guests. They will also include information regarding new developments in Dr. Phil’s field of expertise.

Dr. Phil became a massive success when he guested on the Oprah Winfrey Show in the latter part of the 1990s. Dr. Phil worked as a consultant on the famed talk show host’s trial when she was sued by the beef industry. Fans loved the host’s down-home and folksy style that very quickly became McGraw’s brand.

Dr. Phill’s Post Talk Show Success Is The Inspiration For Another Popular TV Series

Before gaining fame on the Oprah Winfrey show, Dr. Phil McGraw worked as a jury consultant for several important trials just as he did with Winfrey. These experiences became the basis for the scripted CBS drama series Bull. Bull stars Michael Weatherly and found success on the air for six seasons starting in 2016.

In fact, Dr. Phil has been working on more scripted primetime programs over the last few years. McGraw serves as the executive producer of the new series, the legal drama So Help Me Todd

Dr. Phil is also hosting podcasts including Phil in the Blanks and Mystery & Murder: Analysis by Dr. Phil. These shows are produced by Stage 29 Productions, a company he runs with his son, Jay McGraw.

Upon the announcement that the current season is Dr. Phil’s last, Steve LoCascio the president of CBS Media Ventures released a statement. In this statement, the CBS exec notes that Phil is “a valued partner and member of the CBS/King World family.”

“While his show may be ending after 21 years, I’m happy to say our relationship is not,” LoCascio adds.

LoCascio notes that “Phil changed the daytime landscape.” This, LoCasio notes, led the daytime show to become “one of the most popular talk shows ever on daytime TV.”

“We plan to be in the Dr. Phil business with the library for years to come,” the CBS exec adds.