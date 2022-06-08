‘Duck Dynasty’ Fans Absolutely Loving This Rare Pic of Si Robertson With His Wife

Hours after sharing rare snapshots of him and his wife Christine, fans of “Duck Dynasty” star Si Robertson are taking to Instagram to share their reactions.

As previously reported, Si Robertson took to his Instagram on Tuesday (June 7th) to post the pictures. “51 years married to this mean redhead, and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” the “Duck Dynasty” castmate declared in the post’s caption. He further revealed that Christine would be on the podcast to share her version of the couple’s love story.

The majority of fans responded with “Happy Anniversary” on Si Robertson’s post. One fan also wrote, “THANK YOU JESUS for blessing you all!” While another fan wrote, “Happy anniversary Si. I still watch ‘Duck Dynasty’ every day just to get a good laugh in because of you.”

Although he starred in “Duck Dynasty,” Si Robertson’s wife did not make an appearance on the show. During a 2014 interview with Us Weekly, Robertson spoke about Christine’s absence from the cameras. “I always told people, ‘She’s got better sense than the rest of us.’ But that ain’t the real reason. Sometimes, we film 12 hours a day, and she’s just not healthy enough to go through the rigors of that.”

Despite Christine not appearing on the show, Si Robertson further stated, “But, ah, it ain’t no big deal. She wants no part of it anyway. She’s been married to me for [at the time] 43 years. The last thing she needs is to watch us on a TV show.”

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Si Robertson Described Himself and His Wife as ‘Party Animals’

While continuing to chat with Us Weekly, Si Robertson stated that his home life is pretty interesting, especially before marriage. “Celebrity life is not all it’s cracked up to be! If I had a choice to go somewhere or stay home, I’d stay home. I’m a homebody. Christine’s the same. Both of us was party animals, I guess you’d call us. We enjoyed going out and dancing, so we had a good time when we were dating.”

Along with addressing why Christine wasn’t on “Duck Dynasty,” Si Robertson also spoke about why his children did not make any appearances on the show as well. “We’ve lost our privacy,” Robertson told InTouch in 2015. “I don’t really like that part of it, to be honest. But I guess that’s the cost of being famous!”

Si Robertson then revealed that he had actually asked Christine to marry him at least 100 times. However, she resisted because her doctors told her she couldn’t have children. “I said, ‘Hey, the doctors don’t have the final word. I believe in a higher power.’ And I got two miracle babies who gave me four grandsons each.”