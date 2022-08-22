‘Duck Dynasty’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of Korie Robertson’s New Family Photos

Last weekend marked the 2nd annual Live Original Sister Conference in Monroe, Louisiana, hosted by Sadie Robertson, granddaughter of Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson. To commemorate the special event, her mother, Korie Robertson, posted a series of pictures on Instagram along with a heartfelt caption.

“Haven’t stopped smiling,” the Duck Dynasty star wrote. “Just feeling so grateful and completely overwhelmed with it all. I couldn’t have written it or dreamed it up. God is so much better! LO Sister conference was beyond!”

“The impact for the kingdom of God that happened in this space will be felt for generations to come, around the world and all into eternity,” she continued. “[Sadie Robertson], you always lead us straight to Jesus!! I love you, girlie!”

“I’m making a list of things I’m committing to memory from this weekend,” Robertson said. “[I] was going to share but I keep thinking of more so that might have to wait till a later date when I have time to fully process, just don’t want to ever forget all that God did in this moment.”

The comments were immediately flooded by adoring fans, some who attended the concert and others who simply enjoy following the lives of the Robertson clan. “Definitely haven’t stopped smiling today. What a weekend!!!” one attendee wrote. “Best news ever that they’re already planning for next year. I may need to bring the whole fam this time.” another said.

“I know your mama’s heart is bursting with pride,” a Duck Dynasty fan wrote to Sadie. “So much love for this family,” another agreed.

‘Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson Shares Excitement for LO Sister Conference

In the months leading up to her LO Sister Conference, Sadie Robertson consistently posted about her excitement for the event, answering fan questions and giving hints about what to expect while she prepared.

As the conference just wrapped up yesterday, Sadie has yet to give her full reaction to what was no doubt a thrilling weekend. She did, however, take to Instagram to post a “snippet” from the conference, as well as a brief explanation of her feelings toward hosting her second-ever event.

“Truly do not have words to fit into an Instagram caption for all that God has done over the past day and a half!” the Duck Dynasty star wrote. “God has blown my mind and wildest expectations. There is JOY in the house of Lord and FREEDOM where His presence is.”

“This was the most pure 2 days,” she continued. “The most beautiful gathering. Sisters and friends cheering each other on and encountering Jesus. Stepping in to the calling on our life to be the LIGHT of the world. Can’t wait to share more but here is a snippet.”