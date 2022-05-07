‘Duck Dynasty’ Fans Surprised to See Jase Robertson and His Wife Welcome ‘Unexpected Newborn’

Earlier this week, Duck Dynasty stars Jase Robertson and his wife Missy posted several photos of their family on Instagram. Though the images feature familiar faces of the Robertson family, they also include a new one – a baby boy, unknown to many Duck Dynasty fans.

In the caption of the post, Jase Robertson expressed his joy at having a baby in the house without going into detail about the child’s identity. “Having an unexpected newborn in the house has reminded me of the meaning of “new life” in Christ,” Robertson wrote. “It’s a brand new chance to start over every single day. Fresh, clean and full of hope and purity. New life also brings great joy! We are a joy to our Creator. We are His Treasure.”

Unsurprisingly, the post was flooded with congratulatory messages from Duck Dynasty fans. “Congratulations on this new arrival! What a blessing to be able to raise another new life in the way of Christ.. Again congratulations and blessings!” one wrote. “Such a lucky one, ending up in a loving family,” another said.

Amidst the many warm messages, however, many fans expressed confusion. Whose baby is in the pictures? Upon first glance, one might assume it was Reed Robertson’s newborn, but she’s in the picture as well. “I’m confused what happened?” one fan asked. Another wrote, “Do y’all foster? We’ve had 8 foster kids and adopted one.”

The Identity of ‘Duck Dynasty’ Stars Jase and Missy Robertson’s ‘Unexpected Newborn’

Among the comments, some Duck Dynasty fans also called attention to the fact that Jase covered the baby’s face in the images. “Poor kid has a heart for a face,” one wrote. “If you’re gonna cover your baby’s face then don’t post it,” another said.

It’s true that the Robertson clan typically isn’t shy about sharing images of their family. Their efforts to maintain this child’s privacy, however, are easily explained by his identity. The baby is not Jase and Missy Robertson’s; therefore, they likely don’t feel it appropriate to broadcast his image on their social media platforms.

He’s actually the child of a woman the Duck Dynasty clan helped in the past, who reached out to Jase and Missy Robertson when she needed a safe home for her baby. In an earlier Instagram post, Jase Robertson explained the situation in detail.

“Missy was literally explaining to multiple media outlets about the unconditional love outlined in her new children’s book when she got a call that a newborn had suddenly been left in our care,” Robertson wrote. “We felt like this baby fell right out of the sky and Missy was there to catch him.”

“What an honor to be asked to step in the gap and show this baby and his mother the unconditional love of our Father,” Robertson continued. “This mother chose life and sought help from the people who introduced her to Jesus. Please pray for this baby, his mother and for us during this uncertain time. My wife is a rock star!”