‘Duck Dynasty’s Jase & Jep Robertson Claim They Found Something ‘Not From This Planet’ While Treasure Hunting

Last weekend, “Duck Dynasty” stars Jase and Jep Robertson kicked off their new show “Duck Family Treasure” on the Fox Nation streaming service.

You can watch the first five episodes of the “Duck Dynasty” stars’ new show now on Fox Nation. But in order to promote the series, the Robertson brothers sat down with Fox News host Jesse Watters to talk about what viewers can expect from the show. And why they started it in the first place.

“Well, you know, we did the duck show, and then we got into a hobby of treasure hunting,” Jase explained. “And the next thing you know, Jep and I are out there with our good buddy Murray, who’s kind of a history expert, and we’re looking for lost treasure.”

Expert treasure hunter Murray Crowe joined the Robertson brothers in the cast, as well as their Uncle Si. As far as the treasure they’ve found so far, “Duck Dynasty” star Jep Robertson revealed that they’ve “found some cool stuff.”

“We found something not from this planet,” Jep revealed. His brother Jase added, “That is true.”

To find out what this extraterrestrial object is, you likely need to watch one of the first five episodes streaming now. We do know, based on another Fox News interview, that the Robertson brothers have snagged some other interesting finds.

The “Duck Dynasty” stars reportedly found a half dime from 1857 and a seated Liberty half dollar from 1877. And then Jase found a vintage tag from Dr. Bell’s Pine-Tar-Honey. People living in the late 1800s used to use this honey for all sorts of medical emergencies.

“Finds like this may not be worth hundreds of dollars like the coins I found, but what you’re getting is a window into life 150 years ago, and you’re it holding your hand,” Jase said during the episode. “It’s not a cannon filled with gold, but we love it.”

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Jase Robertson Shares Hilarious Story About Jep on Their First Treasure Hunt

“Duck Dynasty” stars Jase and Jep Robertson know how to entertain an audience. But sometimes hilarious shenanigans just happen naturally, like what Jep experienced on his first treasure hunt.

“The best story about Jep treasure hunting is the first story,” Jase told Fox News. “He showed up, he had no gear, he had sandals on. I let him borrow my boots ‘cuz that’s the only other pair of shoes that we had. And I said ‘hold the metal detector away from you when you’re looking’ because they were steel-toe boots. He spent the first two hours of the hunt, digging up his own feet.”

All those hours of effort, wasted. But we bet it made for quality television and storytelling. To see “Duck Family Treasure” for yourself, stream the first five episodes now on Fox Nation.