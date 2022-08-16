‘Duck Dynasty’s Jase Robertson’s Daughter Enters ‘New Season of Life,’ Missy Posts Sweet Pics

The Duck Dynasty family is facing a new chapter as Mia Robertson, the oldest daughter of Jase and Missy Robertson, takes the next step in life by entering her first year of college. Missy took to Instagram to mark the life-changing moment for her and her husband and to also wish her daughter the best in this next phase of life.

“Got @miarobertson1 moved in, and it took only 8 1/2 hours (plus the rug that’s coming tomorrow)! She’s prepared, determined, excited, and a bit anxious,” Missy wrote in her emotional post. “The moment when you say goodbye kinda sneaks up on you and brings out a few tears (and not just mine).”

She continued her post by saying, “We will miss each other’s every day. I will miss the daily sounds of her playing piano. She will miss my spaghetti and chicken fajitas. BUT, I am at such a peace because I am completely confident in where the Lord has placed her at @lipscombuniversity. May the Lord bless her and all the new freshmen starting this season of life!”

The Duck Dynasty fans were quick to offer words of support to Missy during this tremendous but no doubt difficult time. “She will flourish! Wishing you all peace and light for this transition,” wrote one fan. “Best wishes Beautiful Mia. Have a wonderful adventure,” said another. Fans have had the chance to watch Mia grow up with the show and they’re grateful to witness the journey themselves. “It’s been amazing watching Mia grow up over the years on TV and Instagram. Have a fun and safe year, Mia!”

Mia Robertson Taking Charge

Last week, “Duck Dynasty” star Jase offered up an update about Mia’s progress after her 14th cleft lip and palate operation. During his podcast “Unashamed” with his father Phil Robertson and Alan, Jase stated that Mia is doing well as she recovers from the surgery.

“She’s doing great. She’s turned a corner,” Jase said. “Everything seems great, seems to be fine. Surgery went a little longer than expected, but she is home and recovering. Thank you for praying for her and for our family. She is a champion!”

Missy has been open about her daughter’s struggle with the condition. It’s clearly been an eventful few weeks for the Robertsons between Mia’s surgery and now sending her off to college.

Last month, Missy wrote on Instagram that hopefully, Mia had her final surgery before starting freshman year. But Missy admitted they truly don’t know if it will be the last, but they’re all optimistic.

Missy went on to add, “Since she is 18 now, she is taking the lead in all the discussions and medical forms. It’s been a little strange. But it’s just another reminder to lean on the Lord and that I’m not in control. Thank you for your loyal prayers for so many years of her young life. We greatly appreciate you!”

Mia Robertson seemed optimistic about her progress and even claimed she is at the finish line. “Hopefully the last time I’ll see my doctors in this setting! It’s been a long road but we are at the finish line.”