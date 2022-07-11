‘Duck Dynasty’s Jase Robertson Gives Post-Surgery Update on Daughter Mia

On Sunday (July 10th), “Duck Dynasty” alum Jase Robertson gave his Instagram followers an update about how his daughter Mia did during her last cleft palate-related surgery.

The “Duck Dynasty star announced on Friday (July 8th) that Mia was being wheeled away for what the Robertson family anticipated to be her last cleft-related surgery. “Surgeon says it will take him 3 hours and his goal is to never see her in this setting again,” Jase declared. “We pray he is correct. Thanks for always loving our girl.”

In the Sunday post, Jase stated that the surgery took a little longer than expected. However, Mia was home and resting. “Thank you for praying for her and our family. She is a champion!”

Fellow “Duck Dynasty” star and Jase’s wife, Missy, also shared details about Mia’s procedure on Instagram. “People ask me, ‘How many more surgeries does Mia have left?’ The answer is always, ‘We just don’t know.’”

But Missy remained hopeful that the surgery has a good chance of being Mia’s last. “What a journey this cleft road has been. Please pray for success and safety (and that all-important anesthesia cocktail).”

Missy reflected on Mia growing up and taking the lead in all the discussions and medical forms. “It’s been a little strange. But it’s just another reminder to lean on the Lord and that I’m not in control. Thank you for your loyal prayers for so many years of her young life. We greatly appreciate you!”

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Missy Robertson Reflects on Mia’s Journey With a Cleft Lip & Palate

During a 2018 interview with Christian Post, “Duck Dynasty” star Missy Robertson opened up about Mia’s journey with a cleft lip and palate.

“Most people don’t understand is that when a child is born with a cleft lip and palate, it’s not just a quick fix,” the “Duck Dynasty” alum explained. “Every child is different; they don’t all fit into the same box. You can’t predict, when a child is born, just how many surgeries they’re going to have.”

Missy also shared that the experience hasn’t tested her family’s faith in God and they continue to rely on him in a “deep and powerful” way. “We really had to understand quickly going into everything that we can’t control this and that God’s in control. He has his arms around our child. He loves our child more than we do.”

Missy went on to say that God is the only one that’s making everything work out. “And we just have to do the best that we can for her with everything that we know and rely on God for everything else.”