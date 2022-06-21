‘Duck Dynasty’s Jase Robertson Recalls Hilarious Story About Jep’s Early Treasure Hunting Struggles

On Sunday, the first five episodes of “Duck Family Treasure,” featuring “Duck Dynasty” stars Jase and Jep Robertson, dropped on Fox Nation.

The brothers originally starred in “Duck Dynasty” together. But now, the family has shifted to a new reality series courtesy of the Fox News streaming service. Per Fox News, “Duck Family Treasure” follows the Robertson brothers as they “set out to discover precious treasures, rare artifacts, and hidden gems with the help of their Uncle Si and expert treasure hunter Murry Crowe.”

In the pilot episode, Jase Robertson said, “It’s good to be back. We have a lot of people that supported us, and they liked watching us… the crowd spoke and we said, okay, let’s do it.”

The inspiration for the show came from some interesting Bible passages Jase discovered. “I actually did get the idea from reading my Bible because there’s a lot in the bible about finding treasure, and it causing great joy,” he said. “And I thought if it’s in the Bible, and it’s talking about having fun, I need to try this. And guess what, it was right.”

So, the “Duck Dynasty” stars grabbed their gear, learned the fundamentals of treasure hunting, and set out. But from the way Jase tells it, he did a little more prep than his brother Jep.

“The best story about Jep treasure hunting is the first story,” Jase said. “He showed up, he had no gear, he had sandals on. I let him borrow my boots ‘cuz that’s the only other pair of shoes that we had. And I said ‘hold the metal detector away from you when you’re looking’ because they were steel-toe boots. He spent the first two hours of the hunt, digging up his own feet.”

Honestly, is anyone surprised?

Here’s What ‘Duck Dynasty’ Stars Jase and Jep Robertson Found in Their First Treasure Hunt

According to Fox News, the Robertson brothers’ treasure hunt started out on a pretty good note. They found an 1857 half dime and an 1877 seated Liberty half dollar early in the hunt. Jase also discovered a vintage tag from Dr. Bell’s Pine-Tar-Honey. Per the outlet, this honey was used holistically to treat medical problems in the late 19th century.

“Finds like this may not be worth hundreds of dollars like the coins I found, but what you’re getting is a window into life 150 years ago, and you’re it holding your hand,” Jase said during the episode. “It’s not a cannon filled with gold, but we love it.”

While the first five episodes of “Duck Family Treasure” are out now, you can catch up on the remaining five as the weeks go on. Jase and Jep won’t be the only Robertsons you see, either. Fellow “Duck Dynasty” stars Missy and Jessica Robertson, the brothers’ wives, will make appearances as well as other family members.