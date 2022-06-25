‘Duck Dynasty’s Jase Robertson Tells Hilariously ‘Embarrassing’ Story About His Son

Though the Robertson clan is best known for their duck hunting prowess, the Duck Dynasty stars are also avid fishermen. Jase Robertson’s son Reed, however, might need to brush up on his technique. In a recent episode of Phil and Jase Robertson’s Unashamed podcast, Jase shared an embarrassing fishing story about his eldest child.

In pursuit of a career in music, Reed Robertson and his family moved to Nashville, Tennessee. And rather than celebrate Mother’s Day at the family home in Louisiana, the Robertsons traveled to Music City to spend it with Reed, his wife, and his newborn daughter, Merris.

“I was just in Tennessee with my family,” Jase Robertson recalled. “We kind of had a Mother’s Day neighborhood celebration. So I open the pantry because my son lives there. I was like, ‘Let me see what you’ve been eating.'”

“And I look, and there were as many cans of sardines as I’ve ever seen,” the stunned father said. “I was like, ‘I cannot believe my son has gotten into the sardines!'”

“So, he came out, and I was like, ‘Look, I love your diet!'” Robertson continued. “And he said, ‘What do you mean?’ I said, ‘All these sardines?’ He said, ‘No, that’s bait.'”

Phil Robertson and his two sons, Jase and Al, burst into laughter at the story. They agreed that sardines aren’t bait, they’re what you’re trying to catch. “Using that for bait…” Jase said with a laugh. “I was like, ‘Well that’s embarrassing.'”

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Missy Robertson Shares Her Best Parenting Advice

Though Reed Robertson might not be the world’s best fisherman, he is a successful adult with a happy family of his own. Missy and Jase also share three other children, Cole, Mia, and their adopted newborn son. As they have plenty of parenting experience, Missy once shared some of her best tips with fans in an interview with A&E.

“The biggest lesson I’ve learned as a parent is that I will fail,” she explained. “When your first child is born, you think you have it all under control, planned out and that it will be perfect.”

“One problem,” she continued. “Your child will have a different personality from you, a different opinion on almost everything you discuss, and different likes and dislikes from you. I’ve learned that I can’t control everything my child does, that I have to let him/her make mistakes on their own and learn from them on their own.”

According to Missy, the secret to instilling confidence in children is a strong relationship between parents. “My kids are confident in the fact that their mom and dad are completely committed to each other,” she said. “No matter what circumstances we face.”