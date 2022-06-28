‘Duck Dynasty’s Korie Robertson Posts Series of Family Photos From Norway Vacation

As any Duck Dynasty fan knows, the home base of the Robertson family is in Louisiana. The Robertsons regularly travel, however, both for business and family vacations. Their latest adventure took them all the way to Norway, where Korie Robertson spent some quality time with her daughters, Sadie, Bella, and Rebecca, her granddaughter, Honey, and the girls’ respective husbands.

To commemorate the trip, Korie took to Instagram to post a series of images depicting their time in Norway. She also penned a heartfelt caption in which she described the beauty of new experiences and taking time away from technology and “daily tasks.”

“When you step outside your norm, your routine, it forces you to open your eyes to the world,” she began. “To the beauty, to the things that are the same, and the things that are different. To learn, to grow, to gain an appreciation for what you have at home, and find the ways in which you can do better.”

“When you look up from your phone, away from your tv, your computer, your daily tasks, you see a world of stunning beauty. You listen to the birds and the wind in the trees,” the Duck Dynasty star continued. “You see the faces of people who, just like you, are trying to find the best way to live this life.”

“Norway, you are beautiful,” she concluded. “I loved getting to know your people. Thankful to get to see you, talk to you, learn from you and best of all worship God with you! What a gift. Our adventure continues…”

Korie Robertson Shares the ‘Most Important Lesson’ Learned Through ‘Duck Dynasty’

Korie Robertson and her family are now known all over the country as the stars of Duck Dynasty and owners of the thriving business Duck Commander. However, things weren’t always easy for the Robertson clan. In a 2020 interview with Carly Jean Los Angeles, Korie explained that one of the most important life lessons she’s ever learned came from her parents’ perseverance.

“One of my favorite quotes, ‘If you try and fail, you aren’t a failure, you’re a risk-taker,'” she said. “You have to take risks. But also along with that, you have to be content with what you have. I know that sounds counter-intuitive. But if Kay and Phil [Robertson] had not been okay with living on little to pursue their big dream, then Duck Commander would have never made it past the first few years.”

“In the times when we’ve made the big leaps, we’ve had to be content with where we were until the success caught up with the dream,” the Duck Dynasty star added. “Or if it never did, we had to know that we would be okay either way. One of the things my dad always said to us was, ‘If we lose it all tomorrow, we’ll be fine. Because what is really important, is priceless.'”