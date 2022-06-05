‘Duck Dynasty’s Korie Robertson Sends Heartfelt Message to Daughter Sadie Following Big Awards Show Win

Duck Dynasty star Korie Robertson is definitely proud of her daughter Sadie Robertson after Sadie picks up an award for her podcast. Sadie won the KLove Podcast of the Year Fan Award for WHOA That’s Good. In a lengthy Instagram post, Korie shares her thoughts about her daughter’s hard work and success.

“She didn’t make any money on it for years, she invested, learned, grew, worked hard, kept going when it would have been easier to quit, and now, 4 years later that little podcast has been downloaded by more than 40 million people!” Korie Robertson writes.

Korie Robertson Of ‘Duck Dynasty’ Says Sadie Started Up Podcast Four Years Ago

She adds that Sadie started up the podcast four years ago. It was around an idea to find out “the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given.” The advice would come from people that Sadie has a lot of love and respect for in her life. One Duck Dynasty fan writes in the comments, “Congratulations Sadie! Thank you for always putting God first and teaching the word of GOD”. Another one says, “Sooooo well deserved!!!! She is a TRUE GODLY INFLUENCER that I look up to beyond words.”

As you know, Korie is the wife of Willie Robertson. Recently, they got together for a photoshoot and it led her to fall in love all over again with her husband. She writes, in part, in another Instagram post, “Had some new pictures taken and fell in love with my man all over again. Once we have kids and grands it’s easy to just take pictures of them, right?! This is a reminder Mom’s and Dad’s, don’t forget to still take pictures together too!”

Mother, Wife Shares Words Of Encouragement For Parents

Meanwhile, she also never forgets to share words of encouragement. This time, her words are for parents. “Leaving @libertyuniversity as always encouraged and inspired from my time here!” Korie writes on Instagram. “I got to speak to prospective Liberty parents and I loved it! So much excitement in these years, and I get it, also a little bit of worry that you’re helping your child make the right decision.”

Duck Dynasty has been one of the most popular TV shows in the past few years. Watching the Robertson family, led by Phil Robertson, go through different things keeps viewers interested. They have remained in the public eye, too. Here’s something you might not know about him. He was a close friend of the legendary NFL quarterback Ken Stabler. Still, people will keep their eyes out for any happenings in this very beloved family.