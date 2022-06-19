‘Duck Dynasty’s Missy Robertson Posts Sweet Tribute to Husband Jase on Pebble Beach Getaway

“Duck Dynasty” alum Missy Robertson never misses an opportunity to dote on her husband. The 51-year-old recently took to Instagram to celebrate a recent getaway with her husband and duck caller, Jase.

“Somehow, in the middle of chaos and expectation, we were able to find 3 days to spend with each other and forever friends,” she wrote alongside a string of pictures from the California vacation. “It was so so good. @realjaseduckman (No filter, just God).”

The pics also reveal that the famous family spent some time on the golf course along with their close friends. Some photos were snapped from the Pebble Beach golf course near Monterrey, California. The backdrop of the pictures showed breathtaking views of the pacific ocean and the surrounding mountains.

According to their website, the Pebble Beach Golf Links has been rated the No. 1 Public Course in the Country. In addition, Pebble Beach hosted its sixth U.S. Open in 2019 — which no other course has ever accomplished in the last 50 years.

The much-needed family vacation comes three months after the couple welcomed their new baby boy. The “Duck Dynasty” pair, who are both over 50, hared the news on social media and on their podcast, “Unashamed.”

However, the bundle of joy is not their biological child, and it remains to be seen how long the baby will be in their care. However, we do know that it’s not a short-term arrangement. When Missy got a phone call one day, she knew her life would never be the same.

Missy Robertson leans on her husband for support after taking in a newborn

“It was from one of the girls that we’ve done ministry with in the past,” she shared at the time. “She mentioned another girl that was also involved in all that ministry … She was in jail, just had a baby and signed him over to me. I said, ‘Do what?'”

As she describes, the baby was two days old and needed a home, which was a lot to unpack for the couple. However, her husband’s response immediately put her at ease.

Missy Robertson shared that he said, “That’s amazing,” and added that Jase had baptized this woman two years ago, and Phil had talked about their religion with her.

“Living a life of addiction and having a baby and (she) thought of us as the safest place for this baby to go,” Missy Robertson said of the situation. Now, the couple considers the new baby boy a blessing to their family.

“Please pray for this baby, his mother and for us during this uncertain time,” Jase Robertson wrote on Instagram at the time. “My wife is a rock star!” In addition, Jase and Missy Robertson have three children: Cole, Reed, and Mia.