‘Duck Dynasty’s Missy Robertson Posts Touching Update About Her Daughter Mia

Duck Dynasty star Missy Robertson is celebrating her daughter Mia’s high school graduation on social media, and she has some big news about the teenager’s future.

This weekend Mia grabbed her diploma and tossed her cap as she hit the major milestone in her Louisianna hometown. And as Missy noted on Instagram, watching her youngest child leave the nest is giving her all the emotions.

“How do I even begin writing about this girl graduating from high school?! Her little life started with lots of questions and uncertainties, but she has not only overcome every single obstacle, she has conquered them!” the reality TV star began.

‘The Duck Dynasty’ Teen Was Born With an Incredibly Rare Facial Condition

Mia Robertson was born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate, which is an incredibly rare condition that happens when a child’s facial features do not develop completely during pregnancy. Subsequently, the baby will have an opening or split in the upper lip and roof of its mouth or both.

Because of the condition, Mia, who also appeared on Duck Dynasty, spent many years of her childhood in surgery, with her first at only 3 months old. Over the years, she went under the knife for five major operations and several other procedures. And she often went through setbacks caused by complications with scar tissue and improper growth.

But despite her early struggles, she overcame all odds. And is now forging a life of her own.

“Sitting in college orientation last week, a professor started her speech on releasing the grasp on our children and allowing them to start the process of independence,” Missy continued. “Mia and I both giggled quietly to each other. The high school years are challenging to every teen, and to those born with a special physical challenge, they can be especially difficult.”

The Duck Dynasty alum credits “the Lord and her family” for helping to lead Mia through her difficult years. And now that she’s on the other side Missy is certain that Mia turned all of her challenges “into victories.”

“I’m not sure I’ve met a more independent 18-year-old,” she continued. “The rear-view mirror may have a few smudges, maybe even a crack or two, but we are looking ahead. We are looking through a brand new windshield with the Lord driving her straight into her future. (I believe we can all say that about ourselves.) Her dad and I are so very proud of the woman she has become!”

Missy Robertson is also proud to announce that her daughter will be heading to Lipscomb University in Nashville on an academic scholarship this fall. And Mia plans to major in biology.

“Romans 8:37 “In all these things we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us,” Missy added. “We love our girl!!!”