‘Duck Dynasty’s Missy Robertson Reflects on Family’s Annual Beach Trip

Over the weekend, “Duck Dynasty” star Missy Robertson took to her Instagram to reflect on her family’s annual beach getaway at Saint Simons Island, Georgia.

In the social media post, the “Duck Dynasty” alum shared a series of snapshots from the beach trip. “Our family’s annual getaway is something all of us look forward to each other,” Robertson gushed. “With a grand baby and another baby on the way (due in February), Karina’s new job in DC, and Mia moving to college tomorrow, it’s definitely becoming more challenging to make these trips happen.”

The “Duck Dynasty” star further explained that her kids served her and her husband Jase Robertson on their anniversary night, despite Jase’s plane being delayed for two hours. “Chef Devin created the most magnificent food and insisted on waiting for Jase to arrive. Then our kiddos served us so we could eat together. What blessed parents we are to have such amazing grown children. I love them so very much!”

Robertson went on to add that she is incredibly grateful for her family. “May I never take these days for granted!”

Last week, “Duck Dynasty” star Jase Robertson offered up an update about his daughter Mia’s progress after her 14th cleft lip and palate operation.

During his podcast “Unashamed” with his father Phil Robertson and Alan, Jase stated that Mia is doing well as she recovers from the surgery. “She’s doing great. She’s turned a corner,” he stated. When asked about her breathing, he shared, “Everything seems great, seems to be fine. Surgery went a little longer than expected, but she is home and recovering. Thank you for praying for her and for our family. She is a champion!”

Missy Robertson has been open about her daughter’s struggle with the condition. Last month, she wrote on Instagram, “People ask me, ‘How many more surgeries does Mia have left?’ The answer is always, ‘We just don’t know.’ HOWEVER, this may, possibly, likely, has a good chance to, could be…the last one! What a journey this cleft road has been. Please pray for success and safety (and that all-important anesthesia cocktail). Her surgery is scheduled for tomorrow morning at 7:30am.”

Missy went on to add, “Since she is 18 now, she is taking the lead in all the discussions and medical forms. It’s been a little strange. But it’s just another reminder to lean on the Lord and that I’m not in control. Thank you for your loyal prayers for so many years of her young life. We greatly appreciate you!”

Mia Robertson seemed super optimistic about her progress and even claimed she is at the finish line. “Hopefully the last time I’ll see my doctors in this setting! It’s been a long road but we are at the finish line.”