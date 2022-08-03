‘Duck Dynasty’s Missy Robertson Reveals Details of ‘New Project’

While there are still 4 more months to go before ending 2022, the year has been somewhat eventful for the family behind the hit show Duck Dynasty. With Willie Robertson and his lovable uncle always up to different adventures, Jase and Missy Robertson’s life took a drastic change early this year when they announced a new addition to their family. Adding a baby boy came with some changes, but the power couple jumped at the chance. And now, it appears that Missy is up for a different challenge that involves renovating a rustic barn that dates all the way back to the 1800s.

For most, a new project entails painting a new room, redecorating an area, or just cleaning up the place, but not for Missy Robertson. She shared on Instagram a picture of her smiling outside the doorway of an old barn. And like many might have already guessed, the children’s author deemed the barn her new project.

From Mother To Author To Renovator

Not only sharing a picture of the barn, Missy Robertson captioned the post with, ”I have a new project! I’m restoring the last building on the @logtownestate property. This barn dates back to the 1850’s! I’m always super anxious about what is kept and what is replaced, my ultimate goal in giving each building every chance to shine with its original history. I’ve learned how much I enjoy this process and I can’t wait to see how it all comes together!”

As mentioned above, both Jase and Missy Robertson took in a newborn boy back in March after she received a call. “It was from one of the girls that we’ve done ministry with in the past. She mentioned another girl that was also involved in all that ministry … She was in jail, just had a baby and signed him over to me. I said, ‘Do what?'”

Missy Robertson added in a separate Instagram post, “We felt like this baby fell right out of the sky and Missy was there to catch him. What an honor to be asked to step in the gap and show this baby and his mother the unconditional love of our Father. This mother chose life and sought help from the people who introduced her to Jesus.”

Missy And Jase Robertson On Supporting Their Daughter

On top of fostering and renovating a historic barn, Jase and Missy Robertson also supported their 18-year-old daughter, Mia, as she recently underwent her 14th surgery to help correct a cleft lip and palate. After the recent surgery, Jase Robertson said, “Surgery went a little longer than expected, but she is home and recovering. Thank you for praying for her and for our family. She is a champion!”

With the support of her entire family, Mia Robertson posted a picture of herself all smiles as she headed into surgery 14. “Surgery 14! hopefully the last time i’ll see my doctors in this setting! it’s been a long road but we are at the finish line:)”