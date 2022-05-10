“Duck Dynasty” might have concluded in 2017. However, the Robertson clan central to the series has, by no means, faded from the spotlight. The beloved Uncle Si has pursued a handful of projects, including books and podcasts since ending the A&E series. In the meantime, other Robertson family members have landed various gigs as well. Most recently, “Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson has plans for an all-new movie. And we’re here to share the scoop so far.

According to the Shreveport Times, Robertson’s new film will function as a kind of movie memoir. And it will surely differ from the comicality we often saw in “Ducky Dynasty.”

Entitled “The Blind,” Phil Robertson, whom the outlet reports also became a local football celebrity after playing for Louisiana Tech in Ruston, details his life in the deep South during the 1960s.

As per the outlet, the new movie features the former “Duck Dynasty” star as he unveils the shame of his past, struggling with alcoholism. We’ll also get a closer look at Phil Robertson’s earlier complicated family dynamics as both father and husband.

Robertson’s tell-all film is currently being filmed and is set entirely in Shreveport. The “Duck Dynasty” alum’s new movie is, in addition, being produced by Tread Lively Entertainment. The production company has, in addition to the new film, hosted several podcasts created by the Robertson family.

So far, Phil Robertson hasn’t announced a release date, though the movie is projected to premiere sometime next year.

‘Ducky Dynasty’s Jase & Jep Robertson to Star in All-New FOX Nation Series

Although “Ducky Dynasty” centered around the Robertsons and their duck-call family business, Duck Commander, many of the family’s members have established rising projects of their own. Alongside the “Duck Dynasty” star’s work on his upcoming movie memoir, some of the family’s younger members, Jase and Jep Robertson have begun work on a series of their own.

Entitled “Duck Family Treasure,” the brand new FOX Nation series follows Jase Robertson and his brother Jep in their hunt for treasures, rare artifacts, and gems. Below, you can read the official series description.

“Each episode will feature the Robertson family as they search for precious treasures, rare artifacts, and hidden gems. Throughout their journey, the Robertsons will also showcase the people, places, and lessons they encounter along the way.”

Alongside Jase and Jep Robertson, we’ll also see another “Duck Dynasty” fan favorite back in front of the camera. That’s Phil Robertson’s brother, Uncle Si Robertson. In addition, the series also welcomes historian Murry Crowe.

Although we won’t see the whole of the Robertson family clan back onscreen together, we will see occasional appearances from a couple of other family members. On occasion, viewers can welcome the return of Jase and Jep Robertson’s wives, Missy and Jessica.