‘Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson Huff Addresses Possible Return to TV, Prep for Baby No. 2

As most people who follow Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff know, she’s currently pregnant with her second child. Right now, her focus is on that part of her life. But is there a return to TV in the cards for her? We don’t know quite yet. But in a new interview, she’s talking up a storm about baby No. 2 with her husband, Christian Huff. As you may know, she already is the mother of a 1-year-old daughter in Honey.

“We are over the moon. I am so excited, because, I mean, if anybody follows me, everybody knows I love sisterhood,” Robertson Huff, 25, told ET’s Cassie DiLaura. “My whole thing is like, hello sister, sister and friends, sister, sister, sister, sister, and so the fact that I get to have little sisters in our home is so exciting.”

Sadie Robertson Huff Said Honey Will ‘Be Obsessed’ With Second Child

Robertson Huff said that she and Christian are “still wrapping our minds around just having two kids and how crazy that’s gonna be.” But they are “so, so thankful and can’t wait.” She remains quite confident that Honey will make a great big sister for the new baby.

“I mean, Honey’s gonna be obsessed with her. Honey loves her baby dolls, so she is definitely gonna love her real-life baby,” Sadie Robertson Huff said. “She is only 19 months now, but she knows [about the baby]. She’ll come up to my belly just randomly… It’s so weird that she really does know. I don’t know how other than the Lord put it in her to know, but it’s really cool.”

She has a special term for this season of her life as a family of three. Sadie Robertson Huff told ET that it’s “the most loved I have ever felt in my life.” “Before I had Honey, I wasn’t a super emotional person. I didn’t cry a lot… but Honey makes me so teary because of how much I love her,” she said. “… It’s just crazy how proud you are of them, how much you love them and it’s a whole new experience of life. It’s my favorite… It’s just really special.”

How is Sadie Robertson Huff feeling physically right now? Robertson Huff said that her second trimester has been “all of the hopes and dreams that you would hope” after a rough first few months of pregnancy, ET Online reports. “The first trimester was so bad. I threw up all day, every day. I was crawling to the second trimester, and I didn’t think it was gonna turn, because with Honey it didn’t get better until week 24,” she said.