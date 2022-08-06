‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Huff Models Her Hair After Daughter Honey

Sadie Robertson Huff of Duck Dynasty knows all about being an influencer to some people but her daughter Honey? Well, that’s a whole new ballgame. Apparently, Sadie decided to take a few hair tips from her daughter. With these pictures she shared on Instagram, we get a chance to see Sadie and Honey in all their glory. There’s nothing quite as pretty as a mother-daughter moment. We believe seeing them together will warm your hearts as much as it does ours.

Let’s take look and see what some fans were saying upon seeing these photos. One writes, “Looking more like her mommy. love you both!” Who dropped that one into the thread? None other than Korie Robertson, who happens to be Sadie’s mother. This fan says, “When I grow up I want to be as cool as Honey!” Aw, isn’t that sweet? Another one writes, “U both are soooo cute!! Love the headbands!!”

Sadie Robertson Huff of ‘Duck Dynasty’ Talked About Effects of Social Media

One thing we know that Sadie is busy doing is posting pictures of Honey. She cannot get enough of her daughter’s cuteness as was alluded to in an earlier comment. But she’s also a woman of faith, not shying away from her beliefs in God. Sadie Robertson Huff also will speak out on topics that might interest her podcast audience.

Recently, the Duck Dynasty family member wrote a lengthy post on Instagram about the dangers and effects of social media. Sadie opened up by saying that she had taken a break from the world of different platforms. She also would say that while she wrote a book about social media, even its effects would hurt her at times. The post itself would start with a phrase from biblical Scripture and the Gospel of John.

“But recently the kind of comments I was getting made me literally delete the app for a couple of weeks,” she wrote. “(I have blocked and deleted.) just hateful. way too far. shocking, honestly. It seems like the world is getting more and more hateful, and the affects [spl effects] of that can be extremely disheartening.”

Well, there was better news in the world of Sadie earlier this summer. In fact, she would win an award for her podcast, Whoa That’s Good. That award was part of the K-Love Fan Awards. The ceremony itself happened to have been filmed in May at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. In another lengthy Instagram post, she wrote, “I never knew that would end up being 40 million downloads in 4 years… only God could do something like that through someone like me.” Look for more exciting things to come from her soon and even into the future.