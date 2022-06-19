‘Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson Huff Wishes Her Husband & Dad Willie Robertson Happy Father’s Day in Heartfelt Post

Duck Dynasty Star Sadie Robertson Huff is lucky enough to have two “incredible” dads to celebrate in her life. And she’s recognizing them for their “extraordinary” love this Father’s Day.

Those two men are, of course, her own father, Willie Robertson, and her Husband, Christan Huff, who is a new dad to daughter Honey James.

This year marks Christian’s second Father’s Day. And on Instagram, the former reality TV star penned a post that shared her thoughts on Christian’s journey into parenthood.

“Christian Huff being loved by you is one of the most extraordinary things in the world,” she began. ” But what is just as good as being loved by you is watching you love our girl with that same extraordinary love, your little twin… The way you speak to her, look at her, sing to her, pray for her, and adore her is shaping her into the best version of who she was created to be. I know that you love her so well because of how deeply you yourself know the love of your Heavenly Father. Happy Father’s Day DADA!”

Sadie Robertson Huff and Husband Christian Look Forward to Future Father’s Days With a Growing Family

Sadie and Christian welcomed Honey to the world on May 11th, 2021. And though the first few months of her life were filled with some major ups and downs, including a hospital stay when Honey was only four months old, the couple has cherished every minute.

And in an October 2021 interview with E! News, Sadie Robertson Huff revealed that she would like Christian to become a father two or three more times. And he would love the same.

“Some people think if they’re having problems in their marriage, a baby will fix it,” she said. ” I do not recommend that because they add so much challenge. But the challenge and the authenticity that we have experienced together and the vulnerability has made us so much closer together.

In her post, Sadie did not miss a beat recognizing her own father, Willie, too. The duo has shared a famously close relationship since they were first featured on Duck Dynasty. And she takes every chance she can to tell the world that Willie is “one of the greatest men” that she knows.

“And speaking of little twin – happy Father’s Day to my incredible dad!” she continued. “I clearly have your dimples. But you know I am like you in a thousand more ways than just matching dimples. It’s awesome to have someone like you I can look up to and learn from in life. Thanks for setting the tone in our home to love God and love people. Love you so much!”