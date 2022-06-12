‘Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson Huff Wishes Her Husband Happy Birthday in Sweet Post

On Thursday (June 9th), “Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson Huff took to her Instagram account to wish her husband, Christian, a happy birthday.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE REAL LIFE CAPTAIN AMERICA!” The “Duck Dynasty” castmate declares in the post. She also describes her husband as a true humble giant and a truly sweet man. “Christian Huff you’re all the things. You work your booty off, your the best dada, the greatest husband, and a heck of a friend. Gosh, I LOVE YOU! And I get to spend my whole life loving you!!!”

While wishing Christian a happy 24th birthday, Sadie Robertson Huff declared her husband has already crushed the past 24 years so she can’t imagine what the next year will be like. She then shared one hilarious snapshot that she just couldn’t resist. “Also, 3rd slide he is making fun of my soft smile and it literally makes me cry laughing every-time.”

In response, the “Duck Dynasty” star’s husband wrote in the comment section, “Thanks so much baby. So grateful for you and love doing life witchu.”

According to Us Weekly, Christian Huff and the “Duck Dynasty” star was first linked on Valentine’s Day 2019. However, the duo celebrated their six-month anniversary in March 2019. In June 2019, Christian proposed to Sadie and they were married in November 2019. Nearly one year after their wedding, the couple announced they were expecting their first child. Sadie gave birth to their daughter, Honey.

‘Duck Dynasty’ Castmate Sadie Robertson Huff Gushes About How Her Husband is the Perfect Partner

While speaking to Us Weekly in November 2019, “Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson Huff revealed why she believed that Christian is the perfect partner for her. “I want him to succeed in all the things and he wants me to succeed in other things, and we enjoy doing it together because he’s my best friend and I think that those elements make it really special. I think a friendship is the most important thing in a relationship and ours is really strong.”

Robertson Huff further told the media outlet in December 2020 that the first of marriage had its ups and downs. “We’ve had an incredible start, a crazy start. We feel like we’ve been married for a year. That actually should count as five years because COVID years are like dog years. So it’s been incredible. It really has. We were very grateful that we had each other through this year.”

Robertson Huff also said that COVID-19 pandemic quarantine actually helped her and Huff realize how good of friends they have become. “And I think that’s so huge. Like, you want a partner who’s a friend and who’s a good one. And so it’s really cool to look back at this year and see that light, man.”