‘Duck Dynasty’s Si Robertson Makes Police Officer’s Day, Asks to Take Photo With Him

Si Robertson of Duck Dynasty fame has always been an outspoken supporter of America’s police officers. Uncle Si visited an Oklahoma steakhouse on Saturday and took an opportunity to thank a fan in uniform.

After his dinner, Si stopped the officer to give his thanks for his service and asked to take a photo. The officer revealed he’s a Duck Dynasty fan and happily took the chance for a picture with the Robertson family patriarch. The Drumright Police Department shared the photo on their Facebook page on Saturday.

In the picture, Si and the officer are all smiles. Si is even holding a Tupperware drink container that should look familiar to viewers of the show. It seems Si has barely changed in the five years since the show went off the air. The Drumright Police Department also wrote the following caption alongside the joyful photo.

“You never know who you will run into. Officer Gerad Poole was asked by this gentleman if he could take a picture. Your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you. That is “Uncle Si” from Duck Dynasty. He came to Drumright to check out the winery and eat some food at Joseph’s Fine Foods!! Pretty darn cool. Uncle Si told Officer Poole he was a huge supporter of the men and women in blue!! THANK YOU UNCLE SI.”

Uncle Si’s Health Struggles

This new photo seems to show Uncle Si in great spirits. He recently confirmed that he’s set to undergo major surgery to address issues with his lungs.

“I had some tests in Houston,” wrote Uncle Si in a Facebook post. “There are a few more things we have to do, but it looks like I’m approved for lung surgery. Then I’ll be able to talk your ears off with even more stories, all guaranteed to be 95% true!”

Since the end of the show, Si has spent time spreading his unique brand of humor and telling stories on the Duck Call Room podcast. In a recent episode, he went into detail about breathing difficulties and lung issues due to years of smoking. He’s been diagnosed with COPD, and a case of COVID-19 in early 2021 nearly overcame him. During his fight with COVID, he believed he wouldn’t make it through the disease.

Luckily, Uncle Si kicked the disease and is on the way to becoming healthier than ever. During episode 146, Si said that his lungs work normally when he breathes in, but when he exhales one lung is underperforming. His upcoming surgery will install a device into his bad lung that will allow him to exhale properly.

It’s unknown if Uncle Si has gone under the knife yet, but the recent post from the Drumwright Police Department shows he’s still enjoying his life and making his fans happy.